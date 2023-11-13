Brittany Mahomes enjoys day outside with Patrick Mahomes and kids during Chiefs’ bye week

While one of his teammates went to Argentina, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent their 2023 bye week with his family. They didn’t have to go elsewhere because their new eight-acre residence in Cass County has everything they need.

Therefore, Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, and Patrick Bronze went on vacation in their lavish backyard. The Mahomes purchased the plot of land in 2020 for $400,000. They are enjoying their new home in a gated community three years later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes’ wife shared photos from their “vacation”

Brittany Mahomes posted photos of her vacation with the two-time Super Bowl champion and their children.

Patrick Mahomes is seen practicing his tee shot in the first image while Sterling looks on. In photo number two, father and daughter walked together to the par-3 golf green at their residence, which Brittany captioned with, “My heart.”

She also shared a photo of Sterling bathing their dog. Brittany shared images of Bronze playing with water on his toy sink, Patrick carrying Bronze, and the quarterback preparing a meal as well.

Image credit: @brittanymahomes on Instagram

Image credit: @brittanymahomes on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and his family moved into their new residence this year, the construction of which was shown in the Netflix documentary “Quarterback.”

Aside from the par-3 course, the sprawling residence also has a private pond, a fountain, and a custom 50-yard football field (including an end zone). There’s also a soccer goal because Brittany Mahomes is a former professional player.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player has an impressive real estate portfolio. Aside from their new residence, they also have a $350,000 condominium in downtown Kansas City and another home already for sale.

They also have a $3.37-million mansion in Westlake, Texas, with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It’s where the family reportedly resides during the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes prepares for the home stretch

The Chiefs own the AFC’s best record at 7-2 and can improve their standing by winning their Week 11 game. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are standing in their way during the rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles also have the NFC’s best record at 8-1.

While they’ve won their last game, the Chiefs have struggled to put points on the board. They scored only 21 points against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The week before, they registered only nine points in a road loss to the Denver Broncos.

Offensive struggles are uncharacteristic for a Patrick Mahomes-led offense. However, with the Eagles ranking third in points per game (28), the Chiefs must match or contain that firepower to stand a chance at victory.