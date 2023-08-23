10 reasons why Blue Beetle failed at the Box Office

DC's Blue Beetle failed to have a significant economic impact despite being expected to make a splash in the summer blockbuster market. With opposition from Nolan's Oppenheimer and Gerwig's Barbie, the movie underperformed by earning only about $25 million over the weekend. Its reception was damaged by the "dump month" release, but a few instances have bucked this pattern, including James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014.

While Gunn's previous magic with their opponents was anticipated by DC supporters, he didn't disappoint. The journey of Blue Beetle from critical acclaim to box office disappointment is an intriguing factor to dig deep into this box office failure.

Reasons behind the Box office failure of Blue Beetle

1. Challenging release time

A still from the Blue Beetle movie (Image via DC)

The release of Blue Beetle in August, a "dump month," hurt its box office performance because of changing consumer choices and a decline in free time. The picture could not draw more significant audiences or take advantage of the popularity of the prime moviegoing seasons due to its lousy release timing.

2. Limited marketing reach

Blue Beetle and Barbie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to its diminished awareness, which was eclipsed by blockbuster films like Barbie and Oppenheimer, this superhero origin story found it challenging to attract a large audience. Viewers began to choose solutions that were more actively pushed due to this disparity in marketing reach. A successful marketing strategy might have influenced the outcome of the movie's box office.

3. Lack of A-listers

A still from Blue Beetle (Image via Warner Bros)

Lack of well-known Hollywood celebrities in its ensemble, Blue Beetle encountered difficulties in a market where star power frequently drives viewers to the cinemas. Xolo Mariduena received plaudits for his performance, although his notoriety was primarily due to his part in Cobra Kai. The lack of solid star power may have hurt the movie's popularity.

4. Superhero fatigue

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via DC)

Although the superhero genre has enjoyed tremendous success throughout the years, it is nonetheless susceptible to weariness. The premiere of Blue Beetle coincided with the residual symptoms of superhero exhaustion, which were made worse by the underwhelming reception of earlier DC films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This fatigue could have contributed to prospective viewers' excitement waning.

5. Competing against the social media trend

Barbie vs Oppenheimer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer were announced, there has been a social media storm regarding "Barbenheimer." It has been a global discussion among moviegoers, film critics, and even DC fans since its announcement.

While these two goliaths collided and ran rampant at the box office, this new attempt from DC failed to match the hype with its limited marketing and new faces.

6. Challenge due to the labor crisis

A still from WGA strike (Image via Los Angeles Times)

The continuing labor struggles in the film business had unanticipated effects on the movie. Blue Beetle's cast was constrained in their capacity to interact with fans and raise anticipation for the release because of the limits put on actors participating in promotional activities due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

7. Identity crisis in the DC universe

Blue Beetle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The challenges facing the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) may have impacted the new hero. Some viewers are wary of new releases because of the DCEU's inconsistent tone, storyline, and critical reaction. The excitement for the movie could have been influenced by this uncertainty.

8. Unfavorable release slot

Even if exceptions like Guardians of the Galaxy exist, August is frequently viewed as a less lucrative time for film releases. It is difficult for movies launched in August to achieve significant momentum since audiences often save their moviegoing for the holiday season.

9. International appeal and brand recognition

The universal appeal of the superhero genre depends on well-known characters and plots. Due to the film's minimal global brand awareness, it took time to draw in an international audience unfamiliar with the character's history.

10. Mixed reception of recent DC movies

James Gunn with his new DCEU (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's possible that the adverse reactions to recent DC films like The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods impacted how people felt about this movie. In the aftermath of the momentous Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, DC struggled to establish itself, which affected fans' expectations for the franchise's offerings.