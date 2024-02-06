5 most controversial love triangles in Below Deck history

The Bravo TV show, Below Deck, has given fans multiple engaging plot twists, feuds, conflicts, and love triangles. Nearly every season of the show has seen potential romantic plotlines between the castmates, and these romances are often referred to as "boatmances."

However, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Below Deck Sailing Yatch season 2 are an example of a successful romance story. After the end of the show, the two also welcomed a baby daughter together.

That being said, this article will dive deeper into the messy and chaotic love triangles that fans have seen over the course of the show. Since they have no contact with the outside world, contestants develop strong connections and bond with each other. Often, these bonds lead to something more than just friendship and the cast mates might also develop bonds with more than one person.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the franchise and all of its shows.

The Messy Love Triangles of Below Deck

1) Daisy, Colin, And Gary

Colin, Daisy and Gary (Image via Bravo TV)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 contestants Gary, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin Macrae were great friends. During the show, fans noticed a spark between Daisy and Colin, and it was later revealed that the two were hooking up. When Gary found out about Daisy and Colin, he felt jealous.

Since Daisy and Gary had been in a relationship in the past, Colin struggled to trust them. Gary, Colin, and Daisy's love triangle eventually strained their friendship.

2) Wes, Malia, And Adam

Malia, Adam, and Wes (Image via Bravo TV)

Crew member Malia White and chef Adam Glick tried to conceal their secret relationship in front of the cameras on Below Deck Med season 2. However, they failed to do so as their onscreen chemistry made viewers suspicious of an ongoing romance that didn't last too long.

When Malia developed feelings for another cast mate, Bosun Wes Walton, she decided to end things with Adam. While Adam was hurt, he did understand that moving on and forgetting Malia was better for him.

Meanwhile, Malia and Bosun were still together after the show ended.

3) Alli, Gary, And Sydney

Alli Dore and Sydney (Image via Bravo TV)

One of the most chaotic love triangles was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 2. It included Sydney Zaruba, Alli Dore, and Gary. In one of the episodes, Gary was drunk and hooked up with his deckhand Sydney.

Earlier, Gary had been flirting with Alli Dore and wanted to pursue her instead of Sydney. The latter was not happy after she found out that something was going on between Alli and Gary.

They both ended up together but that didn't last long.

4) Luka, Natalya, And Jessika

Luka, Jessika Asai, and Natalya Scudder of Below Deck Med season 8 found themselves entangled in a complicated situation. Luka was struggling to be with Natalya as she wanted to pursue an open relationship.

After Natalya left, Luka decided to date Jessika, and the two were head over heels for each other but Luka was still in contact with Natalya. On the final crew night out, Luka and Natalya shared a kiss.

5) Jaimee, Culver, And Luka

Below Deck Down Under season 2, Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale found a genuine connection with one another. However, they faced hurdles in their relationship after Jaimee was unable to resist attraction toward crew member Luka Brunton.

After kissing Luka, fans predicted a breakup, but Culver and Jaimee were still together. However, after they finished filming, Culver and Jaimee parted ways.

To see every couple's journey on Below Deck, fans can watch previous seasons of the reality television series on Bravo TV. All episodes are available on streaming platforms such as Vudu, Peacock TV, NBC, and Apple TV.