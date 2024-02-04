"5 Times a Night" - Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen share surprising bedroom secrets

A recent appearance on Bravo's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live drew attention to celebrity couple Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. This show aired on January 10, 2024. During a bold exchange as part of the parlor game Never Have I Ever, Larsa Pippen, a former cast member of Real Housewives of Miami, and Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, openly alluded to their intimate activity as a couple.

After host Andy Cohen posed an inquiry about bedroom antics, the pair indicated having relations approximately five times per night.

Larsa’s exact words were,

"I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

This revelation follows earlier comments by Larsa Pippen about various aspects of her past marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen. With Marcus Jordan by her side, Larsa's latest disclosure gives further insight into her outlook on romantic connections within this new high-profile relationship.

Marcus Jordan further added,

“I’m very competitive so I like to stay ready…way more than three times."

The exchange highlighted the hallmarks of WWHL’s appeal, eliciting unexpected transparency from famous guests. Both Larsa and Marcus seemed comfortable unpacking the typically taboo Tinseltown subject matter on-air. For two high-wattage personalities, their comfort in discussing such private matters publicly was evident, marking a departure from the typical celebrity approach to personal disclosures.

The context of this revelation is significant, especially considering Larsa Pippen's history and public image. Previously married to Scottie Pippen, Larsa has been a figure of public interest, particularly in relation to her personal life. In the People interview, Larsa also stated,

“We had to have this conversation and we're basically like, ‘Hey, once we get to the castle, I'm Larsa and you're Marcus and we're not necessarily a duo anymore. You're on your own. I'm on my own…I feel like we're both growing individually and this is our path."

She continued,

"And I think it's super fun to be able to experience this with someone that you care about and at the same time be challenged in your relationship.”

In the days following their headline-making Watch What Happens Live spot, Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan opted not to release additional statements revisiting their candid remarks. Their choice to forego walking back the initial revealing exchange implies a collective comfort with and endorsement of the intimate honesty on display.

By leaving the comments untouched, the couple signifies ease with public fascination around their romantic dynamic and a willingness to pull back the curtain.

The couple's revelation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has not only provided insight into their personal lives but also contributed to the ongoing conversation about the boundaries between public and private lives in the realm of celebrity culture. It raises questions about the extent to which public figures should share details of their private lives and the impact of such disclosures on public perceptions.

