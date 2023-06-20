7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 11: Release date, air time, and plot

7 Little Johnstons season 13 is set to return for a brand new episode this week. The upcoming segment, the season finale, will feature a girls vs. boys basketball match.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The Johnstons come together on the court for a game of basketball; Trent and Amber celebrate Trent's weight loss with a boudoir photo shoot; Elizabeth has a heart-to-heart with Amber about her relationship with Brice."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 pm ET to watch the season finale of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 on TLC.

The cast has a basketball match in the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13

In the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13, titled Roommates or Romance, the cast gets together for a match of hoops. The cast is seen competing as boys vs. girls, or as the female cast calls it in a promo, “mom’s team vs. dad’s team.”

In the TLC clip, the boys finally score after more than 30 attempts, while the 7 Little Johnstons season 13 women are not so far behind. Trent states that Jonah was the first one to score a basket for the team, followed by Amber, who scored for the girls.

"Playing basketball as a little person—I mean, of course, we’re short, but we just tend to play it like any other person would," Liz says in a confessional.

Jonah adds in his confessional that other people who are “6’6” obviously have a better chance at shooting and scoring, but that doesn’t stop the 7 Little Johnstons from having fun. Alex, who makes one of the successful shots, tells the camera that he is doing better than he would and that his goal during the game was to score a basket.

"Daddy’s boys are on a high streak. We are one basket away from winning, we got this," Trent says in a confessional.

The score board reads 18 to 6 with the boys' team in the lead when Emma scores for the female 7 Little Johnstons cast members, and it seems like that helps the team bring back their mojo as they continue scoring more and more baskets.

Amber states in a confessional that they are coming back as the team continues to catch up with their opponents. The boys still need just another basket, while the girls now need three more in order to win. Trent calls the situation “a little too close for comfort” but seems certain that his boys will make him proud.

"There’s no way these silly yellow bananas are going to beat daddy’s boys. One shot to win the game. Big daddy is the one with the ball," Trent says in a confessional.

He makes the final shot, and it lands, which means the winner of the family basketball game is the boys' team.

What happened previously on the show

In last week’s episode of the TLC show, which aired on June 13, 2023, the family celebrated Liz’s 21st birthday. Ahead of the celebration, the family came together to put together a performance on the big day as they threw a hoedown party.

