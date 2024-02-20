8 Best-dressed celebrities at People's Choice awards

The People's Choice Awards 2024 featured the most spectacular fashion statements from Hollywood stars. The occasion, which took place in Santa Monica on February 19, California, was followed by style, sophistication, and elegance. Models walked the red carpet adorned with everything from traditional gowns to contemporary co-ordinating ensembles. Over 40 awards were contested this year, with celebrities including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston.

Performances and prestigious awards were presented at the event. Nominated for Barbie, Simu Liu assumed the hosting responsibilities.

The evening was filled with memorable ensembles, ranging from Sydney Sweeney's vivid gown to Billy Eilish's distinctive dress. The People's Choice Awards was a memorable evening because each celebrity brought their A-list fashion sense.

Best-dressed celebs at People's Choice Awards 2024

1) Sydney Sweeney’s fitted red gown

Expand Tweet

Sydney Sweeney looked breathtaking in her red gown by Mônot. Mônot is known for its bold, minimalist designs, and this dress was no exception. The halter-neck design had a deep V-neckline that added a little oomph. Sydney, recognized for her role in Madame Web, also took home an award, shining in both her performance and fashion.

2) Jennifer Aniston chose a signature black mini-dress

Expand Tweet

Jennifer Aniston defined cool minimalism in a strapless black mini-dress. Presenting the Icon Award, she made a memorable appearance. Known for her role in The Morning Show, Jennifer won drama TV star of the year. Her dress, featuring an asymmetrical hemline, showcased her timeless style perfectly.

3) Simu Liu picked a Berluti suit

Expand Tweet

As the host and a nominee, Simu Liu stood out in a Berluti suit. The merlot color complemented his role for the night. Berluti is celebrated for its craftsmanship and elegance, a perfect match for Simu's style. His role in Barbie and hosting skills were highlighted by his impeccable fashion choices.

4) Heidi Klum’s monochromatic dress

Expand Tweet

Heidi Klum turned heads in a dramatic black micro mini-dress. The dress, with a unique black and white train, embodied confidence and style. Known for her modeling career, Heidi's choice of attire for the People’s Choice Awards was a testament to her fashion-forward mindset.

5) Billie Eilish’s black, white, and gray fit

Expand Tweet

Billie Eilish stayed true to her style in an oversized ensemble. Her outfit, perfect for the People’s Choice Awards, included a formal shirt and tie. Billie's preference for androgynous looks makes her a fashion icon, and this choice was no different. It showcased her unique style while fitting the event's elegance.

6) Halle Bailey’s cool blue-toned gown

Expand Tweet

Halle Bailey wore an aquatic-inspired blue gown in the People's Choice Awards. The Little Mermaid actress chose a dress that elevated her role and personal style. The design pattern and color of the gown highlighted Halle’s presence as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event.

7) Tom Hiddleston wearing a gray checkered suit

Expand Tweet

Tom Hiddleston made an evergreen appearance in a gray checkered suit. The Loki actor's choice reflected his sophisticated style. The suit, paired with a formal white shirt and black shoes, was a hit on the red carpet. Tom's ensemble was a perfect blend of classic and modern fashion.

8) Ice Spice’s orange and animal print fit

Expand Tweet

Ice Spice chose Dolce and Gabbana for her eye-catching outfit. The orange-laced dress with leopard-print accents showcased her bold style. Dolce and Gabbana are known for their luxurious and vibrant designs, matching Ice Spice's dynamic personality. Her outfit was a fashion statement, perfectly suited for the People's Choice Awards.

The event exemplified fashion, from the daring ensemble by Ice Spice to Sydney Sweeney's red gown. The red carpet antics of these celebrities not only distinguished their professional trajectories but also contributed to the fashion enthusiasts' recollection of the People's Choice Awards being a night to remember.