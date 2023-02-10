Adidas x Les Mills collaboration: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has collaborated with the global fitness streaming platform Les Mills to launch a brand new training collection featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear lines. The duo has collaborated to shape a new age of Omnifitness training while giving their consumers the best live and digital experiences.

The two sports powerhouses will work together by combining technology and innovation with heritage. Under the partnership, the duo will offer exclusive benefits to adiClub members and formulate high-performance training gear which will be available to both the community and instructors alike. These products are made specifically to support key activities like HIIT, Strength, and Yoga.

The collaborative collection of the duo was launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on February 8, 2023.

The newly launched Adidas x Les Mills collaboration offers training apparel and accessories

The newly launched Adidas x Les Mills collaboration offers training apparel, accessories, and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant along with Mills has a joint commitment to the virtues of training and the latest collaboration revolutionizes the omnifitness workouts. The duo will provide Gen-Z-focused programs to over 300 million AdiClub members. In an official press release, Aimee Arana, the General manager of sportswear and training comments upon the collaboration,

"We’re very excited to partner with Les Mills, which is such an iconic brand in the health and fitness world. The partnership will enable us to embrace new technology that will combine the benefits of live training, with the capabilities of digital services for our adiClub members, all supported by our latest innovations in training apparel, footwear and accessories."

The Les Mills CEO Clive Ormerod also comments upon the collab and explains what he wishes to do for the community,

"We will elevate the training experience by combining the best of live and digital to meet people where, when, and how they want. By placing community at the heart of all we do, we can inspire millions to be more active and make good on our mission to create a fitter planet."

Under the partnership, high-performance training apparel, footwear, and accessories will be provided to the Les Mills global athlete network. The collaboration will offer items such as Designed 4 Training (D4T) series apparel, which provides breathability and freedom of movement for intense workouts like GRIT.

Alongside the D4T apparel, Adidas will also launch Dropset trainer shoes that provide a dual-density midsole drop. The shoe is designed to improve stability and enhance correct form for workouts such as Bodypump.

The latest products include -

1) Designed for training shorts, which will retail at a price of $40.

2) Designed for training cordura workout tee, which will retail at a price of $65.

3) Designed for training cordura workout shorts, which will retail at a price of $75.

4) Designed for training cordura workout pants, which will retail at a price of $100.

5) Adidas Dropset trainer shoes, which will retail at a price of $130.

The partnership will also offer a sports bra and leggings collection to allow women to access performance apparel and garments for all forms of training ranging from Bodybalance to Bodycombat. The entire collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, starting February 8, 2023.

