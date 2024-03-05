Below Deck season 11 episode 5: Recap and more details explored

This Below Deck season 11, which started on February 5, has been much awaited because most of its crew was going to be new. While it has already made it to episode 5 on March 4, Below Deck season 11 is proving to be at par with fan expectations.

The latest episode of season 11 titled Come on Eileen, aired on Bravo at 9 pm ET, which started where it left episode 4. Jared woke up in a hangover still sad about not getting to connect with his daughter. Distance grew between Barbie and Jared, while Ben and Sunny romanced in the hot tub.

The second half of the episode centered around the new charter, which although difficult was handled well by the crew.

What happened before the new charter arrived on Below Deck season 11 episode 5

The opening of episode 5 of Below Deck saw Fraser and Barbie getting on after their fight in a previous episode, over a Margherita recipe. Barbie's annoyance with Jared continued after her crush on him dissolved because she saw him mad drunk, in episode 4. But things remained spicy with Kyle, as she spoke to him about her travels to Israel and her desire to convert to Judaism.

Kerry was sympathetic to struggles of Jared as the latters' already grim situation of missing his daughter's call got worsened when he couldn't source blue and white towels for the ship. Kerry gave him a pep talk and asked him to keep his head in the game despite his life problems, at least for safety's sake. With Kerry's help, Jared was able to find towels, but yellow ones.

Cat was once again under scrutiny for not doing her work properly. Xandi got annoyed because she had to redo Cat's work as it was not up to the mark. Fraser ended up naming Xandi the second stew which itched Barbie but she couldn't do anything about it.

New Charter on Below Deck season 11 episode 5

Tina from the new Charter was introduced to be a little anal about her needs. She doesn't eat eggs or tofu, nor would she drink from glass vessels, only plastic. Her companion Eileen likes to drink. They went on a snorkeling trip and were greeted with a tray of shots upon their return to St. David.

The drunk guests got messy. Eileen's husband got locked up in a bathroom and broke all the glass on the door. At the dinner table, he asked Barbie if she could put his plate down "more quietly", and then managed to break a glass. Tina who has many food peeves, didn't eat because she believed her food tasted like eggs, which she specifically doesn't like. She stormed off from the dining area when other guests complained about her starting the desert without waiting for them.

Drunk Eileen saddened Jared when she told him, "You’re lucky you’re good-looking. That’s all you got going on", worsening his bad day even more. Eileen then slipped and fell while getting out of the hot tub and had to be taken to bed by Barbie who then threatened to start watering their drinks down from the next day onwards.

The next episode of Below Deck titled Love Me Tender is to see a fight between Kyle and Jared, Barbie's current and ex-crush, according to the episode's official description. It also says, "Eileen gets under the skin of the entire yacht", and "a night in the hot tub has long-lasting repercussions", which makes the upcoming episode anticipatory.