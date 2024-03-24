BTS' Taehyung accidentally tags Na PD's fan page on Instagram while sharing the YouTube video link for 'V 'FRI(END)S MV Reaction 1'

On March 23, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V made headlines as he accidentally tagged a fan page of the South Korean television producer and director Na Yeong-seok (Na PD). He did this while sharing the YouTube video link for 'V 'FRI(END)S MV Reaction 1' on Instagram.

For the unversed, the K-pop sensation dropped his second single, FRI(END)S, on March 15 that has surpassed 30 million Spotify streams at the time of publishing this article.

As part of the song's promotion, BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC gathered various celebrity friends of Taehyung to react to the latest official MV. Three reaction videos on the song were released on the YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, which featured singer-actress IU, actor Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, director and producer Na PD, K-pop idol groups such as TXT, LE SSERAFIM, TWS, and more.

Meanwhile, after the BTS star accidentally tagged Na PD's fan page on Instagram instead of the director's original profile, the fan page responded back by resharing the post on their Instagram story and wrote,

"Listen to the song people, FRI(END)S, Pride of South Korea V of BTS, Kim Taehyung has returned, that's a crazy song too.."

South Korean celebrities come together to show their support for Taehyung's latest release

Famous South Korean actors including Lee Jin-wook, IU, in addition to K-pop groups like NewJeans and TXT, all lauded the BTS idol's latest release. IU revealed eagerly waiting for V's discharge from the military and to see him involved in various projects. This draws light upon the idol's fans and celebrities expressing their wish to see Taehyung star in a K-drama soon.

Moreover, Wooga squad members (a Korean celebrity friends' group inlcuding V) - Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Park Hyung-sik - filmed their reaction video from V's apartment, which further highlighted their close equation with the BTS crooner. Park Seo-joon pointed out that the empty fridge in the video represents his loneliness. Choi Woo-shik also noted that the song's ending, which has two Vs, might allude to the existence of a twin sibling.

In another reaction video, Na PD spoke about how well the BTS singer handles cooking duties—a reference to Jinny's Kitchen that featured V. He also joked about making such a "handsome guy" (Taehyung) work in a kitchen in his variety show.

More about BTS' V's latest endevors

Despite fulfilling his mandatory military service of 18 months since December 2023, Kim Taehyung hasn't stopped releasing his content digitally via his agency BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE). The artist had chalked down and worked hard on several projects before he embarked on his journey to serve his nation.

Among those projects was a collaboration with American singer, UMI, where Taehyung featured in her song titled wherever u r. The song dropped on December 30, 2023. Following this, the Layover musician starred as the main lead in IU's comeback single, Love wins all, which was out on January 24, 2024.

Apart from musical endeavors, the BTS artist also starred alongside Hong Kong and Hollywood legend, Jackie Chan, in SimInvest's latest ad film titled Experience Limitless. In addition, his endorsement photos for Compose Coffee and his cover shoot for W Korea also made their way to the limelight.

BTS' V latest release FRI(END)S, featuring British actress Ruby Sears, has been soaring high since its release on March 15. The singer had pre-filmed a performance and fashion video for this song in collaboration with Cartier and W Korea, which was also dropped on March 18. It is important to note that all these activities fall under the promotional strategy of his latest single, as crafted by BIGHIT MUSIC.

What is V's latest single, FRI(END)S, all about?

FRI(END)S, a R&B pop-soul song by Kim Taehyung, explores the nuances of relationships. The song delves into the notion of putting an "end" to the friendship and moving to something deeper such as love. The track strikes an emotional chord with listeners because of its charming music video, captivating lyrics, and Taehyung's beautiful vocals.

According to his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, the song peaked at the top of the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries and territories less than twenty-four hours later, on March 17. The digital single was also at #1 on the European and Worldwide iTunes Song charts.