Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8, titled Defections, Connections, and Total Perplexion, is slated to air on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Season 2, which premiered on Monday, June 26 on ABC, shows many celebrities’ relatives trying to keep their identities hidden. The cast members whose identities are revealed are eliminated.

The ABC description of the show reads:

“They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own “Claim to Fame.” Season two will be double the fun, with super-sized competition, drama, and more!”

Featuring Kevin and Franklin as the hosts, the show has been a fan favorite from the beginning, and this season is no different.

The upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2 will have some more feuds and clues

Claim to Fame, which started with 12 contestants, only has five contestants left. Among the contestants revealed are Carly Reeves, Travis Tyson, Jane/Jada Star, Shayne Murphy, Cole Cook, Olivia Aquilina, and Hugo Wentzel. The show's previous episode revealed that Hugo Wentzel is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

Amy Carter, daughter of Jimmy Carter, is the mother of Hugo Carter. During this episode, Hugo assumed that Chris was related to singer, pianist, and composer Elton John, and he was wrong.

The upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2 will feature some drama as loyalty will be at stake. Additionally, there will be some feuds between the cast members as more clues will be revealed. The synopsis of season 2, episode 8, reads:

“With five contestants left, loyalties are tested and two players confront each other; this week's challenge tests the players' celebrity trivia knowledge as more clues are revealed.”

As the season's second end draws closer, the competition is becoming more intense with every episode. This is especially true for Chris, who is targeted by many other contestants. Meanwhile, in the promo, there is tension between Chris and Gabriel that may turn into a feud in the next episode.

The five remaining contestants on the show are Chris, Gabriel, JR, Karsyn, and Monay. These five contestants are competing fiercely for the title of season 2, as well as $100,000 in prize money. There is a tremendous amount of excitement among fans as the show approaches its end. Moreover, with tension and competition increasing, every clue will be helpful to the competitors.

A final episode of Claim to Fame season 2 will be released at 8 pm ET on Monday, August 28, 2023. This episode of the show will be two hours long, so there are only a few days to go.

Fans can watch the latest episode of Claim to Fame season 2 on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The upcoming episode will also be available on Hulu the day after its premiere.