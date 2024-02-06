Famous Dex, the American rapper, recently posted a video on his Instagram Story showing his bare feet while his alleged girlfriend massaged his feet with lotion.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of domestic abuse and drug addiction. Reader's discretion is advised.

On February 5, 2024, the 30-year-old posted a clip showing a girl in a red dress, kneeling on the ground as she covers his feet with lotion.

"You ain't got you a good girlfriend or wife if she not doing your feet as you get out of the jacuzzi. If yo woman not lotioning them dogs up," he said.

While the name of the alleged girlfriend has not been revealed, netizens took to social media to troll Dex for the video and his message about relationships.

Expand Tweet

In September 2016, Dex was caught on security footage hitting his then-girlfriend, whose name wasn't revealed, in the hallway of a Hollywood condominium, as per XXL.

"Who's him?": Fans troll Famous Dex over Instagram Story

Expand Tweet

Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., better known by his stage name Famous Dex, was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 6, 1993. He is known for his vocal dexterity, improvisation skills, and frenetic energy.

On Monday, Famous Dex posted an Instagram Story, telling fans what he believes to be qualities of a "good girlfriend or wife". The rapper revealed rubbing his feet after he got out of the jacuzzi was the main trait. He quipped with his alleged girlfriend after referring to his toes as "dogs". He asked the woman:

"Are they barkin' bae?"

The girlfriend joked back a "Yes" as a reply and Famous Dex added:

"Yeah? Damn, you put me on blast!"

The girl responded by saying she was "just kidding", which led him to laugh hysterically.

Netizens have given their opinions about Dex's advice. People also quipped that the normal tub was not a jacuzzi. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Famous Dex had a total of 19 charges from three different incidents back in 2016, with two of them involving ex-girlfriends. He was charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and more.

On September 1, 2021, he was sentenced to 364 days in jail for multiple domestic violence charges, and gun possession as per Complex. In April 2023, the Chicago rapper opened up about his drug addiction. He was at Los Angeles International Airport when he was stopped by media outlets. Dex said:

"I’m not doing drugs no more, I’ve been drug-clean for 11 months, I’m happy and healthy,” Dex said before taking off his sunglasses to reveal his glowing skin. He then celebrated that he had signed a “big deal” with 300 Entertainment. Keep God first and never forget where you come from. Keep God first, never give up because we might give up but God don’t and stay humble."

The rapper gained popularity back in 2015, after releasing his debut mixtape titled No Emotions Allowed. The song quickly gained attention in underground hip-hop. His next mixtape titled Dex Meets Dexter came out the same year and featured guest appearances by A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Rich The Kid, as per XXL.

Famous Dex has not responded to the recent trolling yet. He announced a 2024 concert with 2hotradio & 2hotticket on his Instagram. The dates have not been finalized.