Dua Lipa 'Radical Optimism' tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' Tour 2024 is set to take place from June 5, 2024, to June 13, 2024, in venues across continental Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name, scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

The announcement of the new tour was made by the singer herself, revealing performances in cities including Berlin, Pula, and Nimes. She shared the news through a post on her official Instagram account on March 18, 2024:

The presale for the tour starts on March 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, which can be accessed by pre-ordering the upcoming album on her official store website.

General tickets will be available after the presale, and no ticket prices have been announced for them as of the writing of this article. Fans can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster or the singer's official website once they are released.

Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' tour 2024 dates and venues

Dua Lipa is set to release her latest studio album, Radical Optimism, on May 3, 2024, via Warner Records. Speaking about the album in a general press release on March 13, 2024, the singer stated:

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm."

The singer continued:

"At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."

Now, the singer has announced the first set of tour dates in support of said album. The full list of dates and venues for the Dua Lipa 'Radical Optimism' tour 2024 is given below:

June 5, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Waldbuhne

June 9, 2024 - Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

June 12, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

June 13, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

The tracklist for the upcoming album of the singer is also given below:

End of an Era

Houdini

Training Season

These Walls

Whatcha Doing

French Exit

Illusion

Falling Forever

Anything for Love

Maria

Happy for You

Dua Lipa's musical journey towards her latest studio album, Radical Optimism, began with the release of two singles in late 2023. The first single, Houdini, debuted on November 9, 2023, reaching the position of number 2 on the UK singles chart. Following its success, her second single, Training Season, was released on February 15, 2024, achieving a peak position of 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Aside from her upcoming tour in support of her new album, Dua Lipa will also perform at several festivals this year, starting with an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival 2024, where she will feature in a lineup also featuring Cold Play, SZA, and Janelle Monae, among others.

This will be followed by her appearance at the Rock Werchter festival alongside artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Foo Fighters, and Sum 41. After the Werchter performance, the singer will appear at the Mad Cool festival in a lineup that is also set to feature The Smashing Pumpkins and Pearl Jam.