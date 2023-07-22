How did Kevin Mitnick die? Cause of death revealed as renowned hacker passes away at 59

Kevin Mitnick passed away on July 16, 2023, at the age of 59, from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He was a world-renowned hacker who, in his younger years, was one of the most wanted cybercriminals of his time. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Mitnick, and their unborn child, who is due later this year.

The infamous hacker led a unique life before his demise. After his imprisonment and subsequent release, he utilized his hacking skills to set up a security consultancy. He started a company called KnowBe4, where he had the position of CHO (Chief Hacking Officer).

Kevin Mitnick's death was reported by the PR team of KnowBe4.

Intriguing exploration into Kevin Mitnick's life

Kevin Mitnick, the genius hacker, lost his life to pancreatic cancer. (Images via Getty Images)

The security consultant was diagnosed with cancer a little over a year ago. He was reportedly receiving treatment at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He had been battling cancer for 14 months before his demise.

Speaking about Mitnick, the CEO of KnowBe4, Stu Sjouwerman, called him "a wonderful human being":

"Kevin was a dear friend to me and many of us here at KnowBe4. He is truly a luminary in the development of the cyber security industry, but mostly, Kevin was just a wonderful human being and he will be dearly missed."

Kevin Mitnick's early life

Kevin Mitnick started his life of hacking at an early age of 12, when he convinced a bus driver to show him where to get a mechanical ticket punching device. Kevin had found many transfer tickets from the bus company in the garbage, which he then used to ride buses for free.

When he was just 16 years old, the American hacker sneaked into the systems of Digital Equipment Corporation, and copied their operating system software.

Mitnick was subsequently charged with two years of prison time and then three years of release under supervision. Even before the end of his sentence, he broke into the Pacific Bell phone company to monitor his surveillance from the said phone company issued by the law.

Naveen Srinivasan @Naveen_Srini_



I revered Kevin Mitnick growing up; his 'Ghost In The Wires' has been my companion.



Anyone else entranced by Kevin Mitnick's story in 'Ghost In The Wires'? A tribute to Kevin Mitnick. RIPI revered Kevin Mitnick growing up; his 'Ghost In The Wires' has been my companion.Anyone else entranced by Kevin Mitnick's story in 'Ghost In The Wires'? pic.twitter.com/W4n7TkYoUz

The hacker then became a fugitive for two whole years before he was finally arrested in the February of 1995. However, even after that, Kevin held his ground, saying that he never meant any harm and didn't disclose or use any vital information he hacked.

At one point in his trial, a federal judge reportedly agreed that Kevin could hack into military databases and launch missiles with one whistle. He eventually signed a plea deal and was sentenced to 46 months in prison. An additional 22 months was also levied on him for violating the terms of his 1989 supervised release sentence.

Mitnick was released on January 21, 2023. He subsequently founded his own company working in security consultancy. The hacker turned into an avid cyber issues speaker, author, and frequented many cyber security events.

His loved ones described him as a man with great humor and intelligence. Kevin Mitnick had an extraordinary talent in social engineering, proved by his ability to hack over 40 American corporations like Motorola and Nokia.

Kevin Mitnick had developed quite a big following thanks to his ingenious hacking tidbits, and his free-spirited way of life.

A memorial service has reportedly been scheduled for August 1, 2023, for Mitnick.