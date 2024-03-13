"I looked it up, Webster’s": Denzel Washington reads out friendship's definition at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, sharing a laugh

Popular actor Denzel Washington created headlines as he delivered a speech at Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 12, 2024. Denzel spoke about singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz and claimed that they both have known each other since they were 7, which makes it 30 years to their friendship. He then opened a piece of paper and read out the “definition of friendship,” which sparked a lot of giggles.

Denzel Washington said:

“He’s a friend, so I wrote down the definition of friend. I looked it up, Webster’s. A person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of s*xual relations.”

Denzel then read out the definition of “brother,” and explained how they both have been “tied together for a long time.” Describing his bond with Lenny Kravitz, Denzel added:

“We have been tied together for a long time, close friends, we are brothers. I love Lenny Kravitz like I’ve loved no other brother in my life. Less is more, Leonard Albert Kravitz. God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but even more so an unbelievable heart.”

“Washington is so real with words”: Netizens share a laugh as Denzel reads out his speech for Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz is loved for his hit tracks, namely I Belong To You, Always on the Run, American Woman, Can’t Get You Off My Mind, and more. For his acting and singing talent, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lenny was joined on stage by his daughter, Zoe Kravitz and ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. His longtime friend, actor Denzel Washington also came to support him.

As Kravitz stood on the podium, he described how he never wished for a star but recalled watching the names of all of his idols’ names on the walkway. He said:

"As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols. I never dreamt about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing."

Even though it was Kravitz's celebratory moment, Denzel’s special speech for his friend stole the limelight. Video clips of Denzel's speech went viral on social media. Here is how the masses reacted:

Not just Denzel Washington, Lenny's ex-wife and daughter also joked about his dressing sense but then applauded him for his talent. As social media users continued to talk about Denzel’s speech, they also congratulated Lenny for his star. At the moment, Lenny Kravitz has not addressed the comments of the masses.