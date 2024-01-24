“I only saw pictures of BTS’ V”: Comedian Hong Hyun-hee revealed she saw Taehyung's photo during pregnancy leading to her ‘blessed son’

In a recent noteworthy occurrence from the past, BTS' V has once again attracted attention and has become the talk of the town. Renowned Korean comedian Hong Hyun-hee revealed that during her pregnancy, she used to look at photos of Taehyung.

This revelation took place during her appearance on MBC's Radio Star on October 7, 2023, where she fondly referred to her son as a "blessed son" due to this practice.

While this disclosure was lighthearted and made fans laugh at first, it also further endeared the BTS star to them as it showcased his visual talent and aura being recognized by respected personalities on a national TV show in Korea.

This revelation by Hong Hyun-hee resonated with fans, representing the widespread admiration for Taehyung's visuals and his impact on people, even during moments as personal as pregnancy.

"Kim Taehyung is all about good vibes and positive energy": Fans can't stop praising BTS' V after Hong Hyun-hee's revelation

BTS' V's undeniable aura and humble nature continue to draw attention even during his military service. Recent news that surfaced on the internet gives a nod to his caring personality and selfless attitude, with stories of his humility emerging regularly. Just a few days ago, relatives of some people who are in the Korean army had revealed on social media about V's caring nature that he often displays in the military.

However, a clip from the past that surfaced on January 23, 2024, provided yet another example of V's humility, this time from South Korean comedian Hong Hyun-hee.

Hong Hyun-hee is a South Korean comedian and entertainer who has gained popularity through her comedic performances and has become a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She has been featured in various media outlets and platforms. She has appeared on SBS Radio and has been a part of several television shows and performances. She is married to TV personality and interior designer, Jasson (Yeon Je-seung) and has a child, Yeon Jun-beom with him.

Hong Hyun-hee shared her experience on the October 7, 2023, episode of MBC's Radio Star, a popular South Korean talk show that invites guests from the entertainment industry.

During the episode, the comedian was asked about her son, Jun Beom, born in 2022. She said:

“I always looked at pictures of V when Jun Beom (son) was growing in my belly. Just watching and staring at pictures V before going to bed.”

She revealed that her son turned out to be in excellent health and was blessed in many aspects. Fondly referring to him as the "blessed son," she attributed his perfection to looking at BTS' V's photos. While this revelation may sound amusing at first, it represents the real impact V has had on someone's real-life experience.

After learning about this practice of Hong Hyun-hee, ARMYs started joking about how it was a great way to have a positive attitude toward pregnancy. One of them commented:

"I will try it too."

The fact that BTS' V's influence extended to positively impact an unborn child and contribute to the child's mother thinking about him for a healthy and beautiful outcome speaks volumes about V's remarkable presence.