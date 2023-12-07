Inter Miami CF x Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas once again joined forces with Inter Miami CF, an American professional soccer club, for their fresh take on the Adidas Spezial sneaker model. This collaborative sneaker is entirely decked in a Supplier Colour/Core Black/Cloud White color palette.

On December 5, 2023, the Inter Miami CF x Adidas Handball Spezial was made available for purchase. They are currently being sold via the online sites of Adidas. This version of the shoe is available exclusively on the website of the shoe brand. The retail price of this item is set at $110, and it is accessible in men's sizes.

Inter Miami CF x Adidas Handball Spezial shoes are dressed in thematic pink hues

Here's a detailed look at the sneaker (Image via Adidas)

Following Lionel Messi's signing with Inter Miami CF, the club has witnessed an increase in both the focus of the press and the energy of its fans. Although the club has previously collaborated with BAPE on a clothing collection, a new sneaker assortment has recently been released in collaboration with Adidas, the corporate partner of Major League Soccer (MLS). This footwear line features the Handball Spezial model.

The outer composed of suede in a stunning pink color, which is the emblematic hue of Inter Miami CF, is featured on this particular Adidas Handball Spezial. The tongue tag, heel tab, and Three Stripes are all adorned with black leather details, which serve as a complementary aesthetic to the flamboyant top.

Expand Tweet

The words "Libertad Para Soñar" (Freedom to Dream) have been stitched on the medial heel of the footwear, which is one of the most compelling characteristics of the shoe. This phrase embodies the hopes as well as the enthusiasm of the team and those who support it.

The tongue flap of the sneaker prominently features the Heron emblem, which is a representation of unity, as well as the motivational text "In Order to Be Number 1, We Must Go 2gether." This assertion has a strong resonance with the values of teamwork and cooperation throughout the organization.

In addition to the Adidas emblem, the insole features a distinctive graphic of a heartbeat, which serves as a representation of the fervent support expressed by the fans. Below, the athletic shoe is finished off with a traditional white midsole plus outer sole unit, which offer both robustness and ease of use.

Expand Tweet

The debut of these sneakers is more than just a shoe; it is an occasion to recognize soccer, society, and the aspirations that fans and players alike carry with them.

The description of these shoes on the brand’s site reads:

"Represent your favorite club with the classic suede trainer, highlighting the club’s primary colors. “Libertad Para Soñar” is stitched on the upper, as a testament to our fan’s “Freedom to Dream.”"

"The Heron stamp featured on the tongue brings the club’s secondary mark to life, signifying unity and that “In Order to Be Number 1, We Must Go 2gether.” Look inside the shoe where you’ll find the interior sole nodding to the heartbeat of the club, our fans."

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Inter Miami CF x Adidas Handball Spezial shoes that are currently accessible from the official site of Adidas. To catch up on more colorways of the Adidas Handball Spezial model, interested readers are urged to stay tuned to the brand’s website.