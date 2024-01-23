Is Alley Mills' Heather returning to General Hospital in 2024? Potential comeback explored

The episode of General Hospital which aired on December 29, 2023, saw Esme paying a visit to her mother, Heather, hinting at the character’s comeback to the daily soap. With Alley Mills having received an Emmy Award for portraying the character, Heather’s entry into the show is confirmed.

As of now, Esme is the only villain troubling others. To add to the drama, having her evil mother joining forces with her spells trouble for the residents of Port Charles. Meanwhile, the other recent events in General Hospital have demanded some major life-changing decisions from the characters of the soap.

The long-running show, set in the fictional city of Port Charles, revolves around the Quartermaine and Spencer families and their ties with other characters entering and exiting the show. The American soap opera airs on ABC on weekdays.

Heather will be back in action on General Hospital

Actor Alley Mills won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer last year for playing Heather in a guest role. However, during an interview, she told Soap Opera Digest that her return to the show had been confirmed.

“Frank [Valentini, GH’s Executive Producer]… told me that he wanted me to come back after I was so rudely arrested and confronted by Laura in the hall.”

She further confirmed in the same interview that she had more to shoot in January, and she was looking forward to it. This teases the fact that upcoming episodes will continue to have Heather as an integral part of the storyline.

The Emmy-winning actor further revealed that she loved the intense character of Heather and the fact that Heather is a survivor and an “overcomer.” Interestingly, Heather appreciates her daughter, Esme, who is an equally bad character. Mills divulged that she often rehearses her lines with her granddaughter. However, she is concerned about the effect the dark villain might have on her grandchild.

General Hospital: What was Esme’s last visit with Heather about?

Heather had resurfaced on General Hospital and jumped into action after a long time in October 2022. After realizing that Esme Prince was her long-lost daughter from Ryan Chamberlain and that Esme was pregnant, she planned an escape from Spring Ridge with Ryan and took Esme with them.

However, following a change of plans, they stopped at Spoon Island while fleeing Spring Ridge, so that Ryan could kidnap Ava. He then held Ava and Felicia as hostages, while Heather told Ava about Ryan destroying her marriage and life.

In Spoon Island, Mac killed Ryan and Heather was arrested. Meanwhile, Laura Webber and Kevin Collins helped Esme give birth to Ace. While Esme rejected keeping any contact with her and Ace in the future, during her last visit with her mom, Heather blamed Laura for this situation and promised to get even with her.

However, on the General Hospital episode dated December 29, 2023, Esme seemed to have regained most of her lost memories and went to see her mother. Now that she is in trouble with Ace being kidnapped, she seems only to have her semi-insane and evil mother to ask for advice.

However, Heather has a history of slipping out of many tricky situations and may be the best person to advise Esme. Yet, fans are hoping to see Alley Mills’ Heather behind bars for some more time, as they don’t want more murders like those of Rory, Britt, and Brando.

A short casting timeline of Heather on General Hospital

The character of Heather was first introduced in July 1976, played by Georganne LaPiere, which was taken over by Mary O’Brien in 1977. In 1980, Robin Mattson entered the General Hospital cast to reprise the role of Heather and continued on-and-off till 2016.

Alley Mills was roped in for the role in 2022 and has been playing it since October 2022. In February, Mattson officially exited the show due to medical reasons, and Mills continued to play Heather Webber. As per the latest reports, Mills will appear in the show as Heather has more appearances in 2024.

Fans and viewers can continue watching General Hospital on ABC on weekdays.