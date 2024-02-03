Is Avery Pohl exiting General Hospital? Esme's character fate explained

Following the tragic death of her character Esme, Avery Pohl is departing from General Hospital. Since her debut in August 2021, Avery has captivated the viewers as Esme, who is Spencer's former romantic interest turned psycho killer.

Esme Prince is the antagonist in the ABC Daytime show General Hospital, which centers around the Quartermaine family and the Spencer family. Her parents, the late Ryan Chamberlain and Heather Webber, were both serial killers.

In 2022, Esme temporarily left the show for two months, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Speculation grew among fans as they hoped she would return, despite witnessing her fall from the Cassadine mansion's parapet.

However, this time, she has left the show for good. This was confirmed by a GH representative to Soap Opera Digest on Thursday, February 1, 2024, that Pohl made her last appearance on the show during an episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

What happened to Avery Pohl's character Esme?

After a catastrophic maritime event in Paris on January 31, 2024, Avery Pohl's character in General Hospital, Esme Prince, falls into the ocean, marking the character's sudden yet conclusive end.

Talking to Soap Opera Digest about her character's death, Avery Pohl said that Esme was meant to be hated and that she thinks she did a fine job as Esme. She said:

"At the end of the day, my job is to help tell a story and to entertain people, and if people are entertained by the fact that they love to loathe me, then I guess my job is done!"

Nicholas Alexander Chavez's character, Spencer, also gets killed in the dramatic episode. However, it has long been known that the actor would require time off from General Hospital while filming Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a Netflix miniseries.

Esme and Trina as seen in the show (Image via Instagram/@generalhospitalabc)

In their final episode, Spencer and Esme are seen aboard a yacht he had rented for a romantic getaway in Paris with his girlfriend Trina (Tabyana Ali). Esme and Spencer are in the midst of a violent exchange when she pierces a syringe of drugs to kill him.

She then attempts to kill Trina as well, but Spencer intervenes just in time. There is a scuffle between the two and they both fall into the ocean, disappearing within the waves.

Esme was on the yacht not because she loved Spencer but because she had realized how cold-blooded he truly was. She hated him for handing over Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay) to Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) and for moving on with his life while she was struggling with motherhood.

Pohl's relationship with co-star Tabyana Ali off-screen gave her exit a more intimate feel. Ali disclosed to Soap Opera Digest that the two performers had a strong friendship, which gave Pohl's parting an extra emotional element.

The journey of Avery Pohl as Esme

Avery Pohl as Esme in the show (Image via Instagram/@averypohl)

Avery Pohl's portrayal of Esme in General Hospital was captivating beyond measure. Esme emerged in a prominent role on the show in August 2021, captivating viewers with her mysterious and frequently turbulent persona. Esme's story gained depth through her love interest turned psycho-killer ex, Spencer, who also made her an engrossing and memorable presence on screen.

During her last episode, Esme's dramatic encounter with Spencer (Chavez) and his girlfriend, Trina, on a yacht took an intense turn that will never be forgotten. The exciting scene, which was rife with tension and suspense, demonstrated Pohl's extraordinary ability to bring Esme to life.

Fans were glued to their seats as they watched the suspenseful battle between the characters as Esme's storyline neared its culmination. Viewers were deeply affected by the moment's intensity and Pohl's riveting portrayal, which cemented Esme's legacy in the annals of General Hospital history.

Watch the most recent episodes of General Hospital on Hulu.