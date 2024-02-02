Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago P.D.? Character's future and storyline explored

The fate of beloved characters in long-running television series often keeps fans on edge, especially in the wake of recent departures from Chicago P.D. In a recent interview with TV Insider in January 2024, Marina Squerciati addressed the speculations surrounding her tenure at Chicago P.D. with a resounding "no”.

She reassured fans, stating:

"As far as I know, I’m still here."

This affirmation provides a sigh of relief for fans of the series worried about losing another integral character.

Kim Burgess’ journey on Chicago PD

A cornerstone of Burgess's storyline is her relationship with fellow officer Adam Ruzek, portrayed by Patrick Fleuger. Affectionately dubbed ‘Burzek’ by fans, their on-and-off romantic involvement has been a central focus of Chicago P.D. since season 2.

In an interview with NBC Insider in May 2023, Fleuger said:

“I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down and, you know, validate each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses.”

Despite the challenges they've faced, including personal and professional hurdles, Burgess and Ruzek remain committed to each other, now having an adoptive daughter together—Makayla Ward Burgess portrayed by Ramona Edith Williams.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3 recap

In Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 3, titled Safe Harbor, fans of the beloved couple 'Burzek' had reason to rejoice. Burgess continued to play a pivotal role in the series where she found herself caught amid a drive-by attack on refugees while working an extra shift.

The day had been especially tough for Burgess, who had exposed a fellow officer for s*xual assault and murder. As she expressed her frustration with the injustices she faced, she made Ruzek promise to always fight for their family.

Ruzek went a step further by surprising Burgess with an engagement ring, expressing his desire to marry her and make their union forever. This marked Ruzek's fifth proposal to Burgess, with their relationship enduring its share of ups and downs over the seasons.

Despite previous rejections and challenges, it seems Burgess is finally ready to take the big step, culminating in this heartwarming moment of commitment and love.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 2 recap

Ruzek had to fight off his own demons in season 11’s second episode, titled Retread, as he found himself embroiled in a case stemming from a raided poker game. Despite attending these games for months, Ruzek had kept this activity secret from Burgess and Voight, portrayed by Jason Beghe.

However, when the game was raided and resulted in the deaths of two civilians, Ruzek's hidden involvement was exposed. Ruzek grappled with the fear of following in his father's footsteps and was hesitant to allow Intelligence to investigate the case while he took a leave of absence.

Ultimately, Ruzek was cleared of all charges and resumed his duties, but the episode ended on a somber note as Zaco, a key figure in the case, died, leading his sister to blame Ruzek for it.

About the series

Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural action drama television series developed by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. It is part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise and revolves around the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they tackle major street offenses in the city.

The new season is available to stream on Peacock.