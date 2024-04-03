“It was so chaotic”: Rachel Leviss slams Tom Sandoval over unauthorised recording of her

Reality TV star Rachel Leviss took to her podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue on March 24, to slam Tom Sandoval for allegedly recording her without consent. She said:

"It was so chaotic that I didn’t have, like, that ability to process what just happened. It was like survival mode."

This was the first time Rachel went public with her thoughts about the recording since she sued Tom for it, post-Scandoval. She dragged her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana and Tom, to court on charges of eavesdropping, revenge and invasion of privacy.

Rachel had allegedly faced severe trauma following her encounter with the recording, which led her to voluntarily enroll in a mental health facility for months. This was also the reason for her eventual exit from the show. On her podcast, Rachel gave details about how the incident affected her mentally.

For the unversed, Ariana Madix found out that Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with her BFF, Rachel Leviss, in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale. This cheating scandal was popularly known as Scandoval, which led to the end of Tom and Ariana's nine-year-old relationship.

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss opens up about Tom Sandoval recording her without consent

In her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue on iHeart Radio, Rachel Leviss admitted to taking "trauma therapy" after she found out about Tom's recording of hers. She also said that it took a while for her to process the incident and recalled the phone call she had with Tom after that.

Rachel said she confronted Tom by telling him she would never be able to forgive him for it. Tom, instead, tried to get her lawyer fired and asked her to hire his. Then, she recounted that Tom replied:

"The last thing we need you to do right now is go rogue."

Rachel added that she would fantasize about calling Tom to say that she had "gone rogue," which inspired her podcast title - Rachel Goes Rogue.

Vanderpump Rules star spoke about how Tom treated her like his girlfriend when he took her to meet his mom in St. Louis. She said:

"He brought me to his mom’s house, and we made food and I slept downstairs in their like basement area … The way Tom would present things made it feel so normal."

Rachel alleged that his mom told her that Ariana hadn't come to St. Louis in years. She also said that his mom was supportive of their affair, but that shouldn't have been an excuse for Tom to cheat.

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss's recording scandal with Tom Sandoval

The clip in question was of an intimate Facetime call between Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. The recording was circulated when Ariana found it on Tom's phone on March 3, 2023, and sent it to herself. According to the lawsuit that Rachel filed against Tom and Ariana, the latter also sent the clip to several other Vanderpump Rules stars, who were then asked to delete the clip by Rachel's lawyer.

The lawsuit also stated that Rachel Leviss had sent multiple apologies to Ariana for her actions that caused Scandoval. It also stated:

"Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded s**ually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.