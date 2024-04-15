“It gets me in trouble”: Jax Taylor takes back his comments on Vanderpump Rules, apologizes for calling it "scripted"

Following his rant about Vanderpump Rules, reality star Jax Taylor apologized on his podcast When Reality Hits on April 11, 2024. The week before the podcast episode aired, Taylor, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, hosted a viewing party for the show at his bar, Jax’s Studio City. The comments he made about the same led to him facing immense backlash and subsequently an apology.

The latest episode of the podcast that Taylor hosts with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, ended with an apology for his statements.

“So, as you guys know, I have a big mouth, and it gets me in trouble from time to time,” Taylor said.

During the watch party for Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor commented that the show's cast didn't hang out with each other. He went on to call it a "scripted show," and was seemingly unaware that a TikToker Kate Riccio had been filming.

“I’ve been on the show for nine f–king years. This is scripted. I’ll be on next week, I’ll tell you what, it was scripted,” Taylor said about the show.

Jax Taylor added that while the show had started as an original, after six seasons, things took a turn.

“Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake. Anything after six seasons is a wash. It’s a f–king wash,” the reality star added.

Jax Taylor apologised through his podcast

Jax Taylor's comments about Vanderpump Rules went viral after it was filmed and uploaded on social media. The reality star faced immense backlash for his claim that the show was scripted and apologized for the same on his podcast on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“About 10 minutes before I got to the bar for the viewing party, something was brought to my attention that really upset me, I don’t want to get into details about what exactly it was about,” Jax said.

He explained that his anger turned into these comments, adding that he was embarrassed for putting the show in a negative space.

Continuing his apology, Jax Taylor said that although some of his former cast members probably "rubbed" him the wrong way, he shouldn't have "trashed the show.

"Certain people on the show may have rubbed me the wrong way from time to time but I should have never trashed the show like that, Vanderpump has been, and continues to be, incredible TV and I will always stand by that. As many of you know, in-scene, I can over-react impulsively and I just wanted to apologize for all that. I’m sorry guys, that was very wrong of me. I was drinking a little too many sodas,” Taylor explained.

Concluding his apology, Jax said that he "couldn't have been more wrong," and even called Vanderpump Rules "the most authentic show out there."

“There’s nothing scripted about it. You can’t script this stuff, you really, really can’t. I’m sorry to everybody out there if I upset anybody and I just embarrassed myself to be honest,” Taylor added.

While he was offering his apology on their joint podcast, Brittany Cartwright weighed in and said that she wasn't there when Taylor made the comments. She added that she was sure everyone had noticed that these things happened "when Brittany ain't around."

"Of course I was not there and I’m sure everyone notices, things happen when Brittany ain’t around. That show gave you so much, you should have never put it down. They gave both of us our start on everything,” Cartwright told her estranged husband.

Brittany said that it was Jax Taylor's "big mouth" and she was not part of any of the comments he made. She added that she didn't want anyone to group her with what he said and did. Cartwright seemed to mean that Vanderpump Rules was what gave them wide exposure. The two currently are part of a spinoff show The Valley, which airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.

