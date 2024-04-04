Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young starring drama The Impossible Heir season 1: Ending explained

Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young starring Disney+ Korean drama The Impossible Heir wrapped up with its last episode on April 3, 2024. The story rides along the ascent of Tae-oh, In-ha, and Hye-won through the ranks to reach the major leagues.

The main plot of the show centers on Han Tae-oh (Lee Jae-wook), who decides to assist his friend Kang In-ha (Lee Jun-young), in becoming the next chairman of the company. However, In-ha is an illegitimate heir to the chaebol, and Na Hye-won (Hong Su-zu), who happens to cross their journey, chooses to go along with them for personal gain. However, Tae-oh's quest for success was bittersweet since he had to give up his family, friends, and love to achieve wealth and prestige.

In terms of the concept, viewers have expressed dissatisfaction with The Impossible Heir being neither particularly novel nor enticing. With its complex narrative, several secondary plots, and abysmal editing, it somehow ended with Han Tae-oh taking over the Kangoh Groups and becoming the actual "impossible heir." However, the drama received merely 2.9 stars in the audience rating summary and 6.9/10 on IMBD.

Disney+ K-drama The Impossible Heir: Ending explained

The Impossible Heir episode 12 saw Han Tae-oh accomplishing his goal of making it to the big leagues as he was appointed as Chairman of the Kangoh Group after several setbacks. By keeping the conglomerate safe from Kang In-Ha, Tae-oh was able to put the latter in prison for his crimes.

Tae-oh pays a visit to his mother's final resting place in episode 12, following her death from a life mercilessly dictated by fate. He is comforted by Na Hye-won (Hong Su-zu), who also offers him a letter his mother wrote before she passed away. In the letter, his mother pleads with Tae-oh to put the past behind him, let go, stop hurting so intensely, and stop pursuing retribution.

Kang Seung-ju (In-ha's stepbrother) paid a jail visit to his mother, Jang Geum-suk, before the shareholders' meeting. He told her how unhappy his life had been due to his mother's avarice and urged her to let go of her desire to take over the corporation.

Meanwhile, in episode 12 of The Impossible Heir, everyone was gathered at the shareholders' meeting and learned that In-ha was arrested by the police. He was charged with killing Kang In-ju (his older stepbrother) and giving the order to kill Mo Gi-jun. However, Jin-gyeon disclosed how her suffering from In-ju contributed to her drug addiction.

An audio cassette was played by Myung-jun that revealed that In-ha (Lee Jun-young) killed his stepbrother In-ju and then allowed Gi-jun to get away with it. Furthermore, Joong-mo gave the order to alter In-ha's last name from "Kang" to "Baek" since he was the illegitimate child of the owner of Kangoh Group. During In-ha's trial, the judge ordered him a life sentence in prison due to his crimes.

Afterward, Tae-oh (Lee Jae-wook) had one more meeting with In-ha (Lee Jun-young). Tae-oh gave In-ha their graduation picture with Hye-won before departing as a memento of their 15 years of friendship, which In-ha had destroyed for his greed, but neither of them apologized to the other.

The drama The Impossible Heir ends with Na Hye-won working for the President, while Kang Hee-joo (Choi Hee-jin) decides to take a vacation abroad. In addition, while wrapping up, the episodes bid adieu with the finality of showing In-ha committing suicide in prison and Tae-oh feeling proud for coming this far.

In the end, Tae-oh takes a peek at Hee-joo's vacation pictures on his phone and gives a warm smile as the show ends.

The Impossible Heir released 12 episodes and is available on Disney+ for worldwide streaming and would not get renewed for a second season since the last episode wrapped up everyone's stories and arches pretty well.