Love Is Blind season 6 reunion: Jessica calls out Jimmy for "flat-out bold-face" lying

Jessica Vestal called out Jimmy Presnell for lying about their last date during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, released Wednesday, March 13. The moment occurred when host Vanessa Lachey asked Jessica if she was still friends with her pod ex, Jimmy. The duo were stuck in a love quadrangle of sorts alongside Chelsea Blackwell and Trevor Sova on the show.

Ultimately, Jimmy rejected Jessica and chose to pursue his bond with Chelsea. During the reunion segment, Jessica emphasized that she had been speaking highly about Jimmy in all the interviews she had been asked to give. However, she recently stumbled upon one of Jimmy’s interviews, which left her infuriated. The Love Is Blind star said:

“I’ve had plenty of interviews and I’ve taken every opportunity to speak highly of you, our experience, how grateful I am to have had it with you and everything. And it seemed like you took the first opportunity you had to just, I guess, make an attempt at throwing me under the bus, but also just flat-out, bold-face lie.”

Jessica and Jimmy butt heads at Love Is Blind season 6 reunion

Jessica brought up how viewers saw them parting ways on great terms at the lake party. In addition, the mother of one claims she was “mortified” looking at the amount of heat braved by Jimmy and Chelsea as episodes began to release on Netflix. She did not find “enjoyment in seeing people drag you (them) through hell.”

Jessica said she did not want them “bullied into oblivion” and defended Jimmy and Chelsea whenever given the opportunity. She then listed out many things said by Jimmy in an interview that weren’t true. The Love Is Blind star highlighted:

“You said that I hammered you about wanting to continue to explore your connections, which wasn’t true. It seemed multiple times, I’m telling you, when and if you choose me, I want you to be sure of it, so please explore and do whatever you need to do. And then you also said that ten minutes into one of our last dates, I just stormed out, which also isn’t true.”

Jessica disclosed Jimmy's blaming her for leaving their last date early, which came out of nowhere as they almost spent more than an hour together. She added:

“So I was just so caught off guard by what motivated you, like what provoked you and made you wanna say, like, horrible things about me.”

While defending himself, Jimmy said he was asked about his side of the story in the interview and insisted Jessica’s leaving early put him off. He responded:

“You were literally saying, ‘What else do you freakin’ need from me?’ I was like ‘Well I wanna learn a bit more about you.’ And you’re like… your tone of voice was just offsetting for me and I didn’t say horrible things about you. I just said you walked out on our date early when I still hadn’t made a decision.”

Jimmy kept blaming Jessica for leaving the date early, and eventually, the latter asked the producers of Love Is Blind to reveal the truth. It was shown that the pod-exes indeed spent over 2 hours and 13 minutes during their last date, with an 8-minute intermission in between.

Jimmy maintained silence after proof of Jessica’s claim was played on screen. Meanwhile, the latter blinked back her tears, calling out Jimmy for insinuating she got a “good edit” on the show. Jessica concluded:

“I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we’re not.”

Love Is Blind season 6 reunion is available to stream on Netflix.