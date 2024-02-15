Mama June: Family Crisis star Justin Stroud mocked for flaunting June's money

Mama June: Family Crisis, the spin-off reality show of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, returned with season 7 on February 9, 2024. The series last focused on the addiction battle of the main character, Mama June, 44, as she continued to rebuild her family relationships. Now, the latest season majorly documents her daughter Cardwell’s battle with cancer.

With new episodes released weekly on WE TV, the show and its cast have amassed significant traction online. Recently, Justin Stroud, the husband of June, found himself at the receiving end of public criticism after sharing a video of him buying Valentine's Day gifts for his wife. The couple tied the knot in a Georgia courthouse civil ceremony in March 2022, after just six months of dating.

In the clip, Justin boasted about the love they have for one another as he reached Walmart to purchase flowers and chocolates for June. But a section of fans mocked him for using and flaunting his wife's money. A segment in the video documents him highlighting what the couples see in each other.

"I met June when I first got sober, I see it in the media all the time and all over fans pages and stuff, 'I don't see what he sees in her' or 'I don't see what she sees in him' or why are they together.'"

Justin claimed June brings out the best in him; however, fans believe otherwise. A Reddit user, @kimemily11, responded to his comment, writing, "He sees her money. That is what he sees." Additionally, several called him a "trash bag" for his alleged controversial antics on Mama June.

Mama June fans take a dig at Justin Stroud

Stroud spoke at length about his past relationships, claiming he didn't receive love and only felt "used" all the time. But that wasn't the case when June entered his life. He noted how the reality TV star makes him a "better man" and extends support every step of the way. He said:

"That's what I want. I want somebody that loves me truly for me, that will stand in the fire with me whether I'm right or I'm wrong. There's people that are married 30 years and still never experience that true love with somebody, where they love you for everything in them. And June loves me with everything she's got."

Mama June season 7 chronicles the final months of Anna Cardwell, June's daughter, who died on December 9, 2023, at the age of 29. Anna battled with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The ailment was diagnosed in January 2023, and she let the family document her health journey from February last year.

The production of season 7 was completed in November 2023, before her passing. Recalling the ordeal, Justin noted:

"This year's been a rough year, I ain't gonna lie. Having to watch Anna go through that cancer battle was rough on everybody, especially her mama."

Despite the audience's response to their bond, Justin claims nothing can defeat the couple. He added:

"No matter what life throws at us, as long as we do it together, nothing's gonna defeat us. Nothing. As long as I get to do life with her, I'm good."

Upon watching the video, a barrage of Mama June fans claimed Justin "radiates creepiness" adding he is with her only for "fame and money."

Mama June fans mock Justin Stroud (Image via Reddit/@DreamCatcherIndica)

Mama June fans mock Justin Stroud (Image via Reddit/@DreamCatcherIndica)

Mama June: Family Crisis will release new episodes weekly every Friday on WE TV.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE