"Always on top": Fans delighted as BTS becomes the most streamed K-pop artist of January 2024 on Spotify

BTS' Spotify reign continues unabated, and their latest triumph in January 2024 comes as no surprise to the fans. Despite being on a temporary hiatus, the seven-member group proudly claims the title of the most streamed K-pop artist, surpassing a staggering 428 million views in the first month of the new year.

What's even more commendable is that the group's maknae, Jungkook, is hot on their heels, underscoring the individual successes within the collective.

This achievement reaffirms the unyielding support of the ARMY, who consistently work towards the K-pop kings' rise to the number 1 spot every time. The fact that a group on hiatus can effortlessly surpass half a billion streams on a platform as influential as Spotify is due to the loyalty of their global fanbase.

The success on Spotify is a prelude to what's sure to be another remarkable chapter when the group returns to the stage.

"Keep it up army," BTS surpasses the 400-million mark on Spotify in January 2024

BTS has consistently dominated the charts as the most streamed K-pop artist, surpassing a myriad of new releases from other K-pop artists each year. In the dynamic world of K-pop, where artists continually churn out global hits, the group's ability to retain the number one spot attests to the dedication of their ARMY fans.

As January 2024 drew to a close, the Spotify numbers for BTS were nothing short of massive, reaching an impressive 428 million streams. This milestone also affixed the Take Two singers' position as the group with the most songs exceeding 400 million streams on Spotify, breaking their tie with the internationally acclaimed Maroon 5. Among Korean soloists, however, Jungkook stands out as the sole artist to achieve this feat.

The year 2023 concluded with BTS collecting a colossal 6.2 billion streams, marking them as the most streamed K-pop artist in a single year on the Spotify platform. Social media platforms have become a buzzing hub for enthusiastic fans, who, after every achievement, remind the world that the group and its members continue to shine even during their hiatus.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

The journey of achievement for BTS doesn't stop there. The group's 2022 song Run BTS surpassed 400 million streams, marking their 17th song to achieve this stand-out milestone on Spotify.

Just a few days ago, another historic triumph unfolded for the group when their anthology album PROOF became the most streamed album by a Korean act and Asian act, boasting an unprecedented 14 billion streams on Spotify. The impact of the septet denies to cease at any given point of time even during their absence.

Taking a closer look at the landscape of K-pop on Spotify in January 2024, other notable groups include Stray Kids with 243 million streams, Newjeans with 221 million streams, BLACKPINK with 213 million streams, SEVENTEEN with 163 million streams, TWICE with 139 million streams, LE SSERAFIM with 134 million streams, ENHYPEN with 131 million streams, TXT with 107 million streams, and (G)I-DLE with 99 million streams.