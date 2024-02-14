Are Torvill and Dean married? Legendary ice skating duo announces retirement and Our Last Dance tour

After captivating audiences worldwide with performances and achievements, the Olympic champions Torvill and Dean announced their retirement from professional ice skating. As per BBC, the iconic duo is set to mark the end of an era and embark on a farewell tour, titled 'Our Last Dance.'

As seen on The Manc, the legendary duo will perform their final skating event in Manchester in 2025 as their final tour. They will perform at AO Arena, where they first performed in 1995.

On Valentine's Day in 1984, the duo had a historic victory at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics as they won the gold medal and scored the highest. And today, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, Torvill and Dean returned to Sarajevo to commemorate the historic victory.

Torvill and Dean confirm retirement plans with 'Our Last Dance' tour

In 1984, the duo, Torvill and Dean, performed for the first time. Following their skate to Ravel's Bolero at Sarajevo, they received the sixes across the board.

The duo is famous for beginning their performance on knees, giving Trovill a significant margin to place the blade on the ice. It also gives them a maximum period to spin around the rink, as seen on Classic FM.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the duo announced their retirement from skating on the Sarajevo platform, making it more memorable. As per The Manc, the duo, Torvill and Dean, said,

"Our Last Dance UK tour will kick off in London on April 12 before heading across the UK on a 28-date tour, including a night at the AO Arena in Manchester."

They further added,

"Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day. Returning to the city, which provided such a life-changing moment for us, is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories."

As seen on The Manc, announcing their farewell to the skating community, the duo said,

"We're also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: 'Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!"

However, the duo will remain working together off-ice as the head judges on ITV's Dancing on Ice. The tickets for their show will be available from February 14, 2024, from 8 am, as per The Manc.

Torvill and Dean have a strong friendship and are very close to each other's families. Jayne Torvill is married to Phil Christensen, an American sound engineer, for 30 years since they tied the knot in 1990. The couple have two children named Kieran and Jessica. In comparison, Christopher Dean is in a relationship with Karen Barber, a co-star since 2011, as per Hello Magazine.

