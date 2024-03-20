BTS’ Jungkook becomes the first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams in 2024

On March 20, BTS’ Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2024. The BTS singer is already massively popular around the world, deriving from his international brand collaborations, and already has a huge fanbase as a solo artist.

This feat comes months after the release of his solo debut album, GOLDEN. Last year, his hit track Seven feat. Latto reached the 1 billion streams milestone on Spotify in just 108 days.

Jungkook becomes the first 1-billion-stream K-soloist on Spotify in 2024

Since embarking on his solo journey with the release of the song Begin from BTS's 2016 album WINGS, Jungkook has left audiences impressed with his vocals and innate musical talent. His solo tracks, released later, including Euphoria, My Time, Still With You,Stay Alive, and My You, have resonated deeply with the listeners.

The significance of his achievement on Spotify cannot be overstated. As the world's largest music streaming platform, Spotify serves as a barometer of an artist's global reach and popularity. Surpassing the 1 billion streams milestone this early in the year is a symbol of the BTS artist's universal appeal.

Not even three complete months into 2024, and BTS’ Jungkook has already achieved the feat of 1 billion streams on the platform, breaking many records in a day. His song Seven is now the most streamed K-pop song by a solo artist on Spotify, with 1.4 billion streams.

Some of the other K-soloists to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in a single calendar year (days) have been

Jimin — 169 (2023) (-1) Jungkook — 217 (2023) only 6 songs Agust D — 270 (2023) V — 312 days (2023) Lisa — 323 (2023)

Jungkook's success on Spotify also reflects the growing influence of K-pop in the global music industry. He has become a part of the K-pop community, which has become a cultural phenomenon embraced by millions of fans worldwide.

In an era where traditional barriers of entry have been dismantled by the democratization of music distribution, platforms like Spotify have empowered artists to reach audiences on a scale never imagined before. Hence, the BTS star's success exemplifies the transformative power of technology in amplifying the voices of artists and connecting them with listeners around the globe.

As Jungkook and BTS continue to break records and push boundaries, this achievement on Spotify marks a historic moment not only for himself but for the entire K-pop industry.