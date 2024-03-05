"Congratulations hank and gaeul": Fans joke about BLACKPINK Rosé and Lee Do-hyun's pet dogs sparking dating rumors

BLACKPINK's Rosé and actor Lee Do-hyun's dogs Hank and Gaeul, respectively, have taken over social media as netizens joke about the pets prompting dating rumors. Recently, an Instagram media page shared alleged photos of the two dogs, showcasing their friendship. The photos started circulating on X, drawing funny reactions from fans and leading many to joke about relationship speculation.

A few days ago, @Idolissue on Instagram shared a post with photographs of Rosé, along with her dog Hank, and some of Lee Do-hyun with Gaeul. An alleged photo of Hank and Gaeul together at a daycare center caught everyone's eye. According to Koreaboo, the post said,

“Rosé and Lee Do Hyun, like, I don’t imagine them existing in the same world. Ever. But their dogs are super close. LOL.”

Another comment in the post said,

“Not sure about the owners, but the dogs are good friends because they go to the same doggie day care. Haha. Sharing because I find it so cute that the dogs have their own groups of friends.”

The photos were shared on X, where an amused fan claimed that the two dogs are rumored to be in a relationship. Although it was just a joke, netizens are sending their best wishes to Hank and Gaeul, congratulating them on their rumored "relationship."

“Dating rumor that we waiting for”: Fans react hilariously to BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lee Do-hyun's pets' rumored relationship

K-pop singer Rosé of BLACKPINK and Good Bad Mother actor Lee Do-hyun are known for frequently sharing photos of their pets Hank and Gaeul, respectively. They often update their social media with endearing images of them playing with their pets.

Born in 2020, Hank is widely famous among BLACKPINK fans and loved by many online. Recently, he appeared alongside the On The Ground singer in the season's greeting package called “From HANK & ROSÉ To You [2024]”.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun's Gaeul is a female Welsh Corgi, who has been mentioned by The Glory actor multiple times during interviews and also during an award speech. Lee Do-hyun had once introduced her as his daughter on the set of the K-drama, Youth of May.

Making fun of how netizens talk about celebrities speculated to be in relationships, fans have been joking about the two dogs being embroiled in a hilarious dating rumor. This came after an Instagram post talked about their alleged friendship at a dog care center. Many have also congratulated the rumored "couple" with hilarious memes.

In other news, the Exhuma star enlisted in the military in July 2023 to complete his service. He recently shared a gratitude message for fans, thanking them for enjoying his movie that has surpassed four million moviegoers in cinema. Meanwhile, Rosé, who is known for her ambassadorship with YSL, was seen attending the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection showcase in Paris.