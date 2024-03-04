Dick Wolf's Homicide: New York: Release date, trailer, and more about the Netflix collaboration

Largely seen as a legend in the realm of crime drama after the incessant success of Law & Order as well as its plethora of spinoffs, Dick Wolf recently announced his foray into the world of documentary television via the Netflix docu-series, Homicide: New York.

Dick Wolf made his debut way back in 1985 via the series Hill Street Blues and has since worked on a variety of superhit projects across film and television. This includes the CBS FBI series, as well as Deadline, Crime and Punishment, and NBC’s Miami Vice.

Furthermore, he has also worked on series such as Skateboard and No Man’s Land. As a result, the 77-year-old director and producer’s Homicide: New York has largely maintained a high amount of hype, considering Wolf’s record.

His latest series is aptly titled Homicide, and the first season is divided into two parts of five episodes each. Here, we look at everything that is currently known about the upcoming series, which recently saw the release of its trailer, and is set for a premiere on March 20, 2024.

Dick Wolf’s Homicide: New York: Everything you need to know

The five episodes will go into detail about 5 of the most famous homicide cases in New York history. The series is a brainchild of Dick Wolf himself and unlike most of his existing work revolving around crime, will be focused on real stories. Homicide: New York has been created by Wolf’s own Wolf Entertainment alongside Alfred Street Industries, and will shed light on the details of the specific cases.

The Dick Wolf series is set to include interviews with prosecutors and detectives who worked on the specific cases and is bound to give an insightful, sometimes harrowing look into New York-specific homicide cases.

The series trailer did a lot to further add to the speculation surrounding Homicide. It saw the narration being taken over by a female investigator, who went into detail about a particular case. The trailer for the Dick Wolf series saw the investigator explain the perspective of one of the victims, as she talked about how difficult it must have been for them to hear the gunshots from the other room, knowing that they 'are next.'

Promising a high level of accuracy and insight, the trailer is bound to excite fans and promises effectively that a range of harrowing cases will be looked into. The series caption in itself promises that it looks into five of the most famous homicide cases in New York’s history.

The five episodes are all set to drop on Netflix on March 20, with no specific release date having been announced for Homicide: Los Angeles.

However, the second part of the Homicide series is also set to be released in 2024 and will focus on five murders that took place in LA County. Regardless, with mere days left for the series premiere and the kind of anticipation which has resulted from Dick Wolf’s involvement with the project, Homicide: New York appears to be a must-watch, especially for true-crime fans!