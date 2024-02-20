"Fortnite becoming the next youtube": Fans react to The Weeknd premiering his music video for 'Popular' on the gaming platform

The Weeknd premiered his music video for Popular on Fornite during their "Fortnite Festival," on February 19.

The premiere of Popular's music video concludes The Weeknd's takeover of Season 1. From the video shared below, it appears the set-up was built over at "Jam Stage," on the Fortnite map.

Expand Tweet

The music video features Madonna and Playboi Carti and was premiered over a build-up stage. A clip capturing the stream saw players lining the dance floor, as the video was projected into the sky.

The Fortnite exclusive music video played on repeat, for three days, starting from February 15 through to February 18. As of today, this video is yet to be uploaded by The Weeknd under his official social media channels.

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@oasisraindrops)

The Weeknd's event has been blowing up on the internet with several fans of both, the game and the singer, reacting to Popular being premiered on the gaming platform. One individual appeared to poke fun at the game citing how Fortnite is becoming the "next YouTube".

Netizens react to The Weeknd x Fortnite premiere of Popular

Many fans took to X to highlight their reactions to the collaboration and exclusive premiere of the Popular music video on Fortnite.

Some were seen showing support for the promotional strategy incorporated by The Weeknd, for the premiere of Popular's music video. One fan even cited their excitement to find artists now exploring wider platforms to "connect with fans".

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@PHYSAY023)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@abhicc225)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@SyedJehanzaibA1)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@pvssytightt)

Netizens were found highlighting The Weeknd's decision to release his highly anticipated music video on a gaming platform rather than on YouTube.

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@NikPitskhelauri)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@FAIRYODDPENlS)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@BillyESmith)

Madonna fans were seen showing love for the artist and her cameo in the Popular music video. One fan even cited the singer as being the "Queen of Pop".

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@0hebafathi)

A fan reacts to Weeknd's premiere of the 'Popular' music video on Fortnite (Image via X/@ZechTec)

With the latest crossover between The Weeknd and Fortnite giving fans a look at what his music premieres could look like in the future, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the Starboy singer has in store for them next.