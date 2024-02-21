"I jumped a bit": Fans react as Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet confirm appearance on Yoo Jae-suk's You Quiz on the Block for Dune: Part 2 promotions

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have confirmed their appearance on South Korean variety show You Quiz on the Block. The show, hosted by two popular comedians, Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, garners attention from Korean netizens and international fans of the two Hollywood stars, as this will mark their first appearance on a Korean variety show.

On February 21, an official from You Quiz on the Block confirmed to Star News about their guest appearance, saying,

“Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya appeared and talked about various things with Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho”.

They further added about the release of this particular episode, saying,

“It is scheduled to air on February 28.”

The two actors are visiting South Korea to promote their upcoming film sequel, Dune: Part 2. Upon learning about their visit, fans could not contain their happiness. They expressed their excitement about seeing them with Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho. A fan on X said, "I jumped a bit."

“They did it for me”: Fans react as Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet confirm appearing on You Quiz on the Block

On February 21, the social media page of You Quiz on the Block shared a behind-the-scenes selfie featuring hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, along with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. The post was captioned,

“Currently, the most beautiful subjects on Earth, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya appear on You Quiz. See you soon on 'You Quiz’”.

The episode featuring the Dune actors is scheduled to be aired on Thursday, February 28, on channel tvN.

This is Zendaya's first visit to Korea, while Timothée Chalamet is returning to the country five years after attending the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Fans were shocked to see the photo as they did not expect this crossover between You Quiz on the Block co-hosts and Dune actors. They are all ready to tune in and watching the show featuring their favorite actors. Netizens are anticipating interesting conversations between the stars. Here are some reactions.

About Dune: Part 2

Dune: Part 2 is the sequel film based on the two-part novel of the same name penned by Frank Herbert. This Denis Villeneuve-helmed film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Dune: Part 2 is a science fiction story following Paul Altreides (Timothée Chalamet), who teams up with Chani (Zendaya) to chase the people behind the destruction of his family. He finds himself torn between his love interest and the universe's future while stopping an unfortunate series of events only he can foresee.

This film is slated to release in the United States on March 1, 2024, and will be released in India on March 15.

