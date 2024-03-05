"K-pop’s most iconic friend group": GOT7's Yugyeom lists Jungkook, Jaehyun, Eunwoo & Mingyu as his drinking buddies

GOT7's Yugyeom listed his drinking buddies during a whiskey-related conversation on the Juragi World show. These friends included BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo aka Eunwoo. He further added that they're really good at holding their alcohol. The iconic friend circle is well-known for their close bond both in the industry and among their fandoms.

Additionally, since all of these idols were born in 1997, they go under the moniker of "97-liners". The group has often been captured hanging out together or going to restaurants together to eat.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated full-length album TRUST ME by Yugyeom was released on February 21 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), accompanied by the music video for one of his double headliners, 1 MINUTE, featuring LA SOL MI. The artist appeared on Juragi World to promote his recent release.

"Need a Tipsy episode featuring the 97 line gang": Fans wish to see GOT7's Yugyeom with his drinking pals

GOT7's Yugyeom and Gray both contributed to 1 MINUTE's arrangement while the latter wrote the song's lyrics. Yugyeom's appealing vocals are accentuated by an attractive hook and a sophisticated tune in this song.

Before the album was released, on February 20, 2024, the idol gave his followers sneak peeks on Instagram of his celebrity-filled listening party, which included actor Song Kang and his '97-liner buddies.

Earlier, the three well-known K-pop stars from the '97-line generation—Jungkook of BTS, actor-singer Cha Eunwoo, and NCT's Jaehyun—were seen hanging out together at a restaurant in a video clip that went viral online on October 26, 2023.

As the three celebrities were eating outside in the video, a fan can be seen approaching them and asking for autographs. Jaehyun graciously apologized to the fan and said that they were having their personal time together and wouldn't be able to oblige to the fan's wish for autographs.

The fan was shown in another video stealing the idols' drinks and even requesting a song from Jungkook. This created a controversy online as netizens lashed out at the fan for invading the artists' privacy.

In September 2023, Yugyeom appeared in a video by Korean YouTuber and comedian Kian84. When questioned about his summertime plans, Yugyeom said that he had taken a two-day, one-night trip to Busan earlier this year with Jungkook, Eunwoo, and Mingyu. The artist added that it was a last-minute plan, however, he had a memorable time.

Fans were thrilled to see the GOT7 idol openly talk about being friends with the 97-liners and drinking with them often. They flooded Twitter/X as they tweeted about their delight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Jungkook expressed gratitude to the 1 MINUTE singer, Jaehyung, Eunwoo, and Mingyu under the "Thank You" section of YOU NEVER WALK ALONE and wrote, "Let's meet soon and have fun." Throughout the years, the idols have remained a close-knit group and have been spotted hanging out together periodically in public much to the fans' delight.

Meanwhile, Yugyeom got into some hot water for the cover art and track listing for his solo debut album TRUST ME. It caused a stir online when fans pointed out purported parallels between the idol's record and BTS J-hope's Jack in the Box and accused him of plagiarism.