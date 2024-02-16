"Living version of a painted masterpiece": Fans go berserk over BTS' Jungkook's latest photos and ad for Calvin Klein

BTS member Jungkook was recently featured in Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer collection advertisement. On February 16, the clothing brand released photos of the septet’s maknae donning outfits from the latest Denim and Jeans collection showcasing his bare torso. This is not the first time the singer has gone viral for showing his physique. However, this unexpected series of images has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The clothing brand’s website displayed Jungkook’s viral monochrome advertisement images, calling it “A global landmark in iconic denim.” Fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on this campaign, focusing on the BTS member’s visuals. A user on X, referring to the K-pop idol’s physique, said,

Fans react as BTS' Jungkook presents the latest Calvin Klein collection

In March 2023, Jungkook was announced as the global ambassador of American clothing brand Calvin Klein. Recently, the BTS member once again took over social media with his surprising appearance in the latest Calvin Klein advertisement.

As he is currently completing his national duties in the military, fans were caught off guard by this campaign. Given the idol’s enlistment on December 12, fans believe the pictorial was filmed before he began his service. On February 16, 2024, the brand dropped the photos with Jungkook where he was seen posing on the B&W screen wearing tech move slim stretch woven chinos, a full-zip leather jacket, and classic tapered fit jeans.

The outfit that grabbed everyone’s attention was the stretch cotton slim fit short sleeve shirt and how the Standing Next to You singer showcased it. Jungkook wore the shirt unbuttoned, displaying his abs, lavishing his walk effortlessly, representing the brand’s collection of casual icons with a rebellious spirit.

The GOLDEN singer emerged in the vintage look wearing the denim pop-over shirt with 90s special jeans. Watching him in the latest Calvin Klein collection, fans were in a meltdown over his sizzling look for this campaign. Here are some reactions:

The ad was filmed at the Grand Central Terminal while The Passengers, a popular 70s track by Iggy Pop, played in the background. It was said that the terminal cost 1 million United States Dollars an hour. The cost is increased by other expenses, which might go as high as 500,000 USD, including a filming permit at the site.

The total cost to film there for three to four hours, including setup, is estimated to be between 5 million and 10 million USD.

Currently, the youngest member of the K-pop group is serving in the military along with his fellow bandmate Jimin. The two stars completed their five-week basic training on January 16, according to their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, before getting posted to their designated bases.

