Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli welcomes first baby with Blake Horstmann

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli and her partner Blake Horstmann are now parents. On April 2, 2024, Giannina Gibelli posted a picture on her official Instagram account where she was seen holding her baby.

In a heartfelt caption, Giannina thanked her fans, friends, and family members for their "love and well wishes." For her, the pregnancy and birth experience were a "dream come true."

"His first breath took ours away. Meet Heath Orion Horstmann, born on Good Friday 3/29/24. Everyone is home happy and healthy — his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true."

Giannina further mentioned how her son Heath Orion Horstmann brightened her life:

"Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better. thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him, we’re parents!"

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann appeared on the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion episode, where they hinted at their baby's arrival. Previously, the reality TV couple had announced their pregnancy in November 2023 through a photoshoot on their Instagram accounts.

After competing on separate dating shows, Gibelli and Blake met on Paramount+’s All-Star Shore season 1. The two confirmed their relationship publicly in July 2022 and celebrated their first anniversary in December 2022.

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli and The Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann become parents

In an interview with US Weekly on April 2, 2024, the Love Is Blind star revealed that the entire birth experience was "empowering" for her. Referring to her birth plan, Giannina Gibelli shared that she had to "pivot from an unmedicated birth" while considering how her body was reacting during the delivery.

For Giannina, delivering a baby wasn't as scary as people usually condition pregnant moms to think. Even though the process was difficult, the reality TV star couldn't resist her happiness, she was excited to welcome Heath into this world. Giannina and her partner Blake Horstmann took classes from their doula to prepare for Heath's delivery beforehand.

Explaining her thought process and feelings, the Love Is Blind contestant disclosed:

“You’re conditioned to think it’s this scary thing but even during the hardest parts I had the biggest smile on my face, I literally couldn’t hide how happy it made me."

She also mentioned how her partner's support helped her calm down and made her feel "powerful" during the birth process. When Giannina was asked who she thought Heath looked like, she revealed that Heath was Blake's twin.

However, when it comes to Heath's personality, it might be similar to Giannina's, as the mother-son duo share the same birth sign.

For Giannina, Heath is the "perfect mix" of both her and Blake. The Love Is Blind participant told US Weekly that she had already decided their baby's name before the delivery.

“We wanted his name to feel unique and meaningful, it’s a name that’s grounded in nature and his middle name is connected to strength, bravery, and adventure." She stated.

Currently, the couple is focusing on their baby and is scheduling their time accordingly. As new parents, Giannina and Blake are spending more time together as a family and adjusting to their new addition.

To stay updated with Giannina Gibelli's journey to motherhood, follow her official Instagram account, @gianninagibelli. Love Is Blind fans can also follow Blake's account, @balockaye.h, to see what the new parents are up to.