"Preparing for soldier boy": Fans bewildered as POP magazine hints at BTS Taehyung's military cover photoshoot with its cryptic Instagram post

POP Magazine posted a picture of BTS megastar Kim Taehyung aka V on their official Instagram page on February 13, 2024. The British magazine house hinted at a possible upcoming military edition photoshoot of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter.

In 2023, the magazine featured the musician on its cover in black leather pants and leather jackets. The magazine was immediately sold out in various locations worldwide as fans eagerly wanted to grab a copy.

On February 13, the Bangtan fanbase went crazy over Pop magazine's latest Instagram post. One fan wrote that they all are "preparing for soldier boy Tae" along with "Celine."

"Spill the tea": Fans ecstatic to see Taehyung in the upcoming military edition

POP magazine congratulated the South Korean global star for completing his final leg of military training and getting deployed to the 2nd Division Military Police Corps (commonly known as II Corps) of the Republic of Korea Army.

The caption read,

"Congratulations to V who has joined an elite police unit following completion of the last stage of military training in Korea! The 2nd Division Military Police Corps gain is pop music’s loss… But we see you back in POP soon in a forthcoming uniform special, Taehyungie. The idol of idols / I am the Law."

Kim Taehyung has previously solidified his status as a worldwide pop sensation by serving as the first Korean male soloist to appear on the cover of British POP magazine for Celine in August 2023. After Sir Elton John, he is the only other male soloist to appear on the cover of the highly sought-after magazine. Additionally, he became the first K-pop and Asian male idol to feature on the cover.

For those unaware, the For Us singer-songwriter starred on the cover of POP magazine's autumn/winter edition for its September 2023 fashion segment. The global megastar donned unique pieces from the Celine collection by Hedi Slimane. However, the announcement of the edition's release was made in August 2023.

Taehyung's 30-page portfolio was included in the POP magazine photo spread, where he was also shown sporting hot red and black leather outerwear with sequins and beads along with bold punk eye makeup with London's underground flair.

Then on February 1, 2024, following the release of Celine's bucket hat and cap with military inspiration, including baseball caps with various patterns, a Kaki Militaire print, was produced by the company. Now, POP magazine's latest Instagram post has further fuelled the speculations about the musician's featuring in those military-inspired ensembles by Celine.

Here's how fans reacted on X they met the latest news with an unseen fervor:

Although it is yet unknown if Taehyung had previously done the photoshoot for POP Magazine for their upcoming edition of 2024, fans are beaming with anticipation. The artist, enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, will return in June 2025.

However, he had promised his beloved fans to look forward to various content and materials he had prepared in advance for them to enjoy till he ca`me back from the military.

