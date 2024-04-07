Ryu Jun-yeol’s entertainment label C-JeS Studios reportedly purchases Lee Hye-ri’s Creative Group ING

On April 5, 2024, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency, C-JeS Studio, reportedly acquired 100% of the shares of Creative Group ING for 1.3 billion won, according to Korean media outlet MyDaily’s reporter Lee Ye-joo. These companies represent the celebrity ex-couple Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri, who were recently embroiled in a controversy. Ryu Jun-yeol is managed by C-JeS Studio, and Hye-ri belongs to Creative Group.

While both companies have operated independently till now despite having the same major shareholder, it is expected that management will be unified following this acquisition to manage artists as one company. This news was important to fans because of the long-standing connection between the two artists.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri's agencies reportedly have same major shareholders

C-JeS Studio, the company that manages the acting activities of Ryu Jun-yeol, has officially purchased the company that manages Lee Hye-ri. KBizoom reported that the major shareholder of both companies is C-JeS Studio’s CEO Baek Chang-joo. Both agencies are expected to merge management and jointly manage artists.

They have also acquired a 51% stake in another entertainment agency, JN Entertainment, for 1 billion won. Such moves have been interpreted as measures to overcome the poor performance of the company, C-JeS Studio, which recorded operating losses of 6.5 billion won last year, marking the second consecutive year of deficits.

C-JeS Studio also represents actors such as Sul Kyung-gu, Oh Dal-su, Park Sung-woong, Moon So-ri, Chae Shi-ra, Um Ji-won, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Byung-eun, and Yoo Tae-oh. Hyeri is the sole artist under Creative Group ING.

The Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Hye-ri and Han So-hee dating controversy explained

Han So-hee attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image via Getty)

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol ended their eight-year public relationship in November 2023. Hyeri and Jun-yeol began their relationship after being co-stars in the 2015 K-drama, Reply 1988. Following this, discontent arose when he posted a comment on his account saying "interesting" after rumors of his relationship with actress Han So-hee surfaced.

Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship on March 15, 2024, after much speculation arose around them and their meetings. However, not long after, they decided to part ways and made their breakup public as well. Both their agencies released official statements regarding their split.

The blame for making their relationship public initially was, however, conferred upon Lee Hye-ri, who had dropped hints at the two actors dating. Not long after, Han So-hee released an official statement via her private Naver blog that she was indeed dating Jun-yeol.

Numerous speculations had also surfaced regarding whether Jun-yeol had cheated on Hyeri with Han So-hee. However, in her personal blog, the latter made it clear that they started dating only after the actor ended his relationship with Lee Hye-ri. A lot of fanfare inevitably surrounded this news, which eventually led to the second couple breaking up as well.

The duo is now all set to appear in fresh individual projects. Jun-yeol is up for the release of the Netflix series The 8 Show, while Hyeri is set to star in the upcoming film Victory.