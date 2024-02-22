"So we gettin' Kingdom Come aesthetic"- Fans predict Superman: Legacy arc after logo reveal

Fans of DCEU had to wait a long time to see a resurrection of the beloved studio and it is finally in motion, with Superman: Legacy set to be the first standout film in the new DCU, which will be headed by James Gunn. In a new update from the studio, the logo used by Superman: Legacy, which has been used during the reading of the script, has been revealed.

Deviating from the logo used in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, this logo resembles a certain arc in the DC comics, which fans have already started predicting. According to the vast DC comics universe featuring Superman, this particular logo was used in the Kingdom Come arc. This would make for a good film adaptation, especially since so many versions of the iconic superhero already exist.

Fans came out with their predictions after Culture Crave revealed the upcoming film's logo or the logo that is currently being used, on X. Many were also left displeased with the logo, but hardcore DC fans were more than happy with the arc, should it come.

How are fans reacting to Superman: Legacy's alleged logo?

Superman Legacy's logo (Image via X/@Culturecrave)

The primary thought for most fans seeing Superman: Legacy's logo was its link with the famous Kingdom Come plot line, which remains one of the better narratives in the comics.

Many fans expressed their excitement and predicted the narrative for the upcoming film starring David Corenswet, while some others shared their disappointment with the new logo.

The Kingdom Come arc is also one of the darker arcs in Superman comics.

What is the Kingdom Come arc about?

Should Superman: Legacy actually adapt the Kingdom Come arc, fans will be eager to know what happens in the comic story.

To sum it up, the Kingdom Come arc follows the mighty superhero in his self-imposed exile after the death of Lois Lane at the hands of The Joker. Superman resides in the iconic Fortress of Solitude for a decade in this arc before coming back to fight for the world after a period of chaos.

This story also features several characters from the DC universe, including Wonder Woman. Nothing about the story of Superman: Legacy has been confirmed yet, but if it turns out to be this arc, fans will be elated.

More details about the film are expected to drop soon.

