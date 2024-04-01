Song Kang pens a heartwarming letter to fans ahead of his military enlistment

Song Kang penned a heartwarming handwritten letter for fans before his military enlistment, leaving fans emotional. On April 1, the Sweet Home star shared a letter expressing his gratitude towards the fans through his online fan cafe.

The My Demon actor shared how grateful he is to his fans, who have been together with him throughout his acting journey since his debut in 2017 in the drama The Liar and His Lover. He also spoke fondly about the memories he made with his fans in his 20s.

He wrote,

“I won’t be by your side for a while, but time will return quickly. I hope to greet you in person again then with a grateful and healthy heart. When that time comes, I hope to see you happier than you are now.”

Song Kang shared how he would spend his time in the military besides taking training. He said,

“There are many things I want to do when I join the military, and one of them is learning a new language. I’m not going to let the year and a half go to waste. I hope that SONGPYEON (fandom name) will also spend the time in a meaningful way, doing what you want to do and finding yourselves.”

Expand Tweet

Song Kang shares his gratitude for fans, memories made with fans, and more in a handwritten letter before his military enlistment

Previously, on February 29, Song Kang's agency confirmed his military enlistment date to be April 2, 2024. The actor had been vocal about his plans for enlistment for the past few months during his recent drama promotions. Although the announcement does not come as a huge surprise, fans and supporters are still saddened by the news.

As he is set to begin his mandatory conscription on April 2, the agency, Namoo Actors, has informed fans that there would not be any special event on the enlistment. The agency has asked the fans to understand the situation as he would be entering the training site privately to prevent accidents.

The Love Alarm fame penned a heartwarming letter to show his gratitude for his fans before embarking on the journey of serving his nation. In his letter to the fans, he also revealed about making gratitude notes before sleeping every night in his letter to the fans.

Song Kang spoke about all his fans have done for him, including celebrating his birthdays in his 20s, commemorating anniversaries, and more. Before concluding his letter, he wrote the meaning of his fandom, SONGPYEON, and wished fans well while he was away in the military.

“The meaning of SONGPYEON is Song Kang + Pyeon (referring to being by one’s side in Korean) for fans, which is a very meaningful name, so I will always be there, with us thinking of each other! I will come back in good health, safely, and happily! I love you SONGPYEON! I always do.”

Expand Tweet

Song Kang's latest K-dramas

Previously, Song Kang appeared in Sweet Home Season 2 and created a huge buzz on the internet. He reprised his role as the protagonist, Cha Hyun-su in season 2. Moreover, the star-studded show featured other actors like Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, Jung Jin-young, Kim Sung-cheol, and more. According to Netflix, the third season will air in the third quarter of 2024.

He also led the romantic comedy-drama My Demon alongside Kim Yoo-jung as the demon who gets entangled with a cold-hearted CEO. My Demon and Sweet Home seasons 1 and 2 are available for fans to stream on Netflix.