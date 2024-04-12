"THANK YOU 'UNCLE O'": Cam’ron and Ma$e pay tribute to O. J. Simpson after his death at 76

On April 11, 2024, rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e shared a heartfelt tribute after American footballer and actor O. J. Simpson died of cancer on April 10, 2024. They shared a few clips of Simpson while he appeared on the sports talk show It Is What It Is.

The tribute was posted on Instagram in a post captioned:

"WE JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU ‘UNCLE O’ FOR GRACING US WITH YOUR PRESENCE."

Rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e posted a heartfelt post after O. J. Simpson passed away on April 10

O. J. Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. However, the news was made public on Thursday, April 11, 2024, through the official account of the Simpson family on X. According to the post:

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The former footballer was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and the news was made public just two months ago. He also reportedly received chemotherapy treatment. After the news hit fans, many expressed condolences, which included rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e, who uploaded an emotional post on Instagram as a tribute to Simpson.

They captioned the post as follows:

"YOU WERE DEFINITELY ONE OF A KIND, YOU BECAME ‘UNCLE O’ TO US CAUSE IT WAS LIKE HAVING A REAL UNCLE AROUND. YOU WERE FUNNY & VERY DOWN TO EARTH…"

The caption further read:

"WHEN WE SIGNED OUR DEAL THE FIRST CO-HOST WE THOUGHT ABOUT HAVING WAS ‘UNCLE O’ WE SAID OH WE GONE BREAK THE INTERNET WITH #OJ & THAT WE DID, YOU HELPED MAKE OUR SHOW 10x’s BETTER & EVERYONE LOVED YOU…”

The former footballer made an appearance through a video call on

It Is What It Is

The heartfelt post gathered fans' attention, who further offered condolences for O. J. Simpson. The Instagram post concluded with:

"WE WILL CHERISH THESE LAST MEMORIES WE WERE ABLE TO SHARE WITH YOU… YOU WILL FOREVER BE APART OF THE #ITISWHATITISTALK FAMILY [dove emoji] WE LOVE YOU ‘UNCLE O’…. #LLTHEJUICE."

Simpson joined the talk show last year in September, where he made an appearance for 17 minutes through a video call. He also extended his support for running backs. O. J. Simpson said:

"Eliminate the franchise tag for the running backs. You can’t make them subject to the franchise tag. We have the Constitution, the greatest piece of legislation ever written, but we have amendments… They got to do something to rectify this inequity."

Meanwhile, apart from being a former football player, Simpson was also an actor. He has starred in several movies and series, like Medical Center, Cade's County, No Place to Hide, and The Naked Gun 2 1⁄2: The Smell of Fear.

Born in San Francisco, O. J. Simpson became one of the most celebrated athletes of his time. In 1973, he won the NFL Most Valuable Player and NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards.

After that, he won several other awards, thus decorating his career even more. He also appeared in several commercials, notably for the car rental company Hertz.

The ex-footballer left behind four children: Jason and Arnelle, whom he had with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, and Justin and Sydney with Nicole Brown Simpson.