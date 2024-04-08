BTS Taehyung, along with the actresses who portrayed waitresses in his recent single 'FRI(END)S,' showcased behind-the-scenes glimpses in a viral Instagram update by Barbara Mariposa on her Instagram handle, @barbara.mariposa.

The post, which circulated on April 8, 2024, captivated fans as it featured the Love Me Again singer casually interacting with the cast, including Barbara Mariposa and Su Garfinkle, with their arms around each other, posing for a snapshot.

Barbara Mariposa, alongside Su Garfinkle, portrayed the characters of the "Marthas" as seen in their uniform of waitresses in the music video for FRI(END)S which premiered on March 15, 2024.

This interaction shed light on the camaraderie between Taehyung and the cast members, providing fans with a delightful insight into the music video's production.

BTS Taehyung featured in the most recent Instagram post from the 'FRI(END)S' cast

Barbara's Instagram post quickly gained traction, showcasing a candid moment with Taehyung, igniting excitement among fans.

In her previous posts that she uploaded after the music video release, Barbara also shared a still from the music video, expressing her joy at working with Taehyung and the BTS team. The caption reads:

"I guess this is as close as I'll ever get to a K-Pop superstar! Great fun filming this new music video FRI(END)S for @thv (member of @bts.bighitofficial )."

Similarly, Su Garfinkle shared the same snapshot on her Instagram account, @sugarfinkle, adding a humorous touch to her caption. She wrote in the caption:

"Okay you all you tiny boppers out there who think they can call me a granny yes I am old but definitely not a granny and fear not it’s your turn next you can’t escape ageing. Just remember “respect”. Plus I was in the video not you."

Garfinkle continued thanking V saying, it was great to work with the BTS member. Both actresses in the music video contributed to the narrative as part of the diverse ensemble featured throughout the FRI(END)S music video.

They received admiration in the music video for their endearing performances, captivating audiences with their portrayal of affectionate moments as well as their lively exchanges while serving dishes.

Their versatility in depicting both tender affection and amusing bickering added depth to the storyline, leaving Taehyung's character pleasantly surprised.

More from Taehyung's FRI(END)S music video

In the music video, Taehyung's character navigates feelings of loneliness and frustration as he encounters numerous couples expressing affection.

The 'FRI(END)S' music video garnered praise for its innovative storytelling and inclusivity, featuring diverse couples from different backgrounds and orientations.

Notably, the inclusion of an Indian couple resonated with audiences, showcasing the global appeal of BTS's music and message of unity.

Shailla Khan, who also starred in the music video with her husband Shaz Khan, shared their interaction with the idol. Hailing from India and now in the UK, they discussed Indian fans, prompting the BTS member's plans to visit India.

During filming, V, who was initially reserved, approached them during a break and asked if they were a genuine couple and inquired about their Indian background. Furthermore, the seamless transition between contrasting realities, depicted through distinct color schemes, contributed to the visual richness of the music video

Currently, the BTS member, who is serving in the military, was seen in attendance at the Hana Bank K League 2024 home match on March 31, 2024.

The match, held at Chuncheon's Songam Sports Town Main Stadium, was in its fourth round between FC Seoul and Gangwon FC. Taehyung, the K-pop idol, was observed wearing his army uniform alongside his fellow troops. V serves in the military as a member of the Special Duty Team.