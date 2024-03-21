The coveted Roger Vivier pair of shoes shown in the latest episode of 'Queen of Tears' sparks a sell-out frenzy in Korea

The latest episode of the Netflix series Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, has ignited a frenzy among viewers, particularly in South Korea for a pair of white sneakers from Roger Vivier.

Premiering on March 9, 2024, Queen of Tears has captured audiences' attention with its opulent portrayal of the lives of the chaebol heiress of the Queens Group. In episode 4, which aired on March 17, 2024, Kim Soo-hyun's character gifts his on-screen wife, portrayed by Kim Ji-won, a pair of exquisite white sneakers.

Upon receiving the gift from her husband, she proudly wears the sneakers throughout her day, showcasing them with joy, much to her husband's delight. The sneakers quickly became a sensation in Korea, selling out and earning the moniker "Kim Ji Won sneakers."

The famous Roger Vivier shoes in 'Queen of Tears' sparked frenzy among the viewers

The sneakers, adorned with crystals, hail from the legendary French luxury footwear brand, Roger Vivier. The moment these sneakers made their appearance on-screen, they became an instant sensation, selling out across Korea despite their high price tags ranging from 2 to 5 million Korean won.

Roger Vivier, the visionary behind the brand, is celebrated for refining and popularizing the stiletto heel. While stiletto-style heels date back to the 19th century, Vivier pioneered the use of the slender heel rod, setting the brand apart.

Notably, Roger Vivier gained prominence as an exclusive French label when Majesty Queen Elizabeth II adorned their shoes during her coronation in 1953. Today, Roger Vivier's footwear graces numerous red-carpet events, adorning celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Cate Blanchett.

Times when luxury brands take center stage on 'Queen of Tears'

The crystal-decorated sneakers, dubbed the "Kim Ji-won sneakers," quickly became the center of attention, adding to the allure of the drama. However, the sneakers weren't the only fashion items in Queen of Tears to captivate audiences' attention.

Kim Ji-won's character, as the granddaughter of the conglomerate owner, exudes elegance in her wardrobe choices. From Valentino to Balmain, her attire exudes luxury, with individual scenes costing upwards of 10 million Korean Won.

The drama's attention to detail extends beyond fashion, with luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz Korea appearing throughout the series. The lead pair's wedding rings, sourced from Bulgari's Serpenti Collection, further enhance the show's opulent setting.

Queen of Tears has garnered impressive viewership ratings, with episode 4 achieving a 13% viewership rate worldwide, making it the highest-rated K-drama episode of 2023 and 2024 thus far.

The impeccable acting of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won as the billionaire couple navigating their strained relationship has earned praise from viewers globally. With episodes 5 and 6 set to premiere on March 23 and 24, respectively, on Netflix, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the captivating storyline and the lavish world of Queen of Tears.