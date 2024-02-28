Multiple reports state that a Warner Bros. spokesperson recently claimed the global studio is the only ‘pure storytelling company’ in the industry. This was an obvious dig at Marvel, which is often accused of focusing on gimmicks a bit too much, instead of organic storytelling.

Regardless, Warner Bros., who have had mixed success over the past decade via its plethora of superhero-based projects, has found success in its iterations of other already popular sagas out there. This includes the Dune series, the recent movies from Robert Pattinson’s Batman series, which hopefully also included Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, as well as a range of other sagas.

Expand Tweet

At the same time, the DCEU is now set to undergo a huge transformation with James Gunn at its helm, starting with the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Regardless, the company’s claim has not been well received by fans, who claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Warner Bros. has consistently worked hard to copy the MCU, to find success, which, as of now, has not come, if only with respect to its superhero saga.

Fans accuse WB of copying MCU in response to ‘pure storytelling’ claim

Fans do not agree with WB. (Image via Discussing Film, Twitter)

The Avengers saga featuring Thanos was perhaps the biggest example. An argument against it has been that the movies, despite not being the best when it came to storytelling, delivered insane box office results simply because of the number of fan-favorite characters that had been added to the saga.

Barring a few movies, recent projects have largely disappointed both critics and at the box office, and the past decade has seen a range of projects that have seemed experimental in nature.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), as it often happens, could not help but troll the global giants in response to the claim. One user said that the studio that created The Flash series should simply not be allowed to make such claims. Others talked about how some movies have been listed as ‘tax-write-offs’ to represent better financial value.

Hence, rather than being purely focused on storytelling, fans effectively claimed that they do care about a range of other aspects as well. One user, in particular, talked about how the statement in itself is utterly narcissistic when it comes to WB. Regardless, the claim in itself comes at a delicate for WB.

Fans are angry with WB. (Image via Discussing Film, Twitter)

James Gunn, despite being announced as the head of the upcoming phase back in 2023, his regime has to date not seen any major release. While a number of projects are planned, there is little doubt that certain projects from the past somewhat responded to what the market dictated, which in itself was a result of the glorious success that MCU received.

After the initial superhero movies most notably featuring a dark, more serious tone, the DCEU underwent a change with a range of lighter, almost comedy-centric sagas being released. Ranging from Shazam! , the recent iterations of The Suicide Squad, the DCEU changed direction, without necessarily finding the kind of success MCU did, in the past decade.

Fans trolled WB. (Image via Discussing Film, Twitter)

Regardless, some fans also argued that the DCEU has indeed kept things more story-centric than MCU, which has been thrown out of the bag recently considering the change in direction with James Gunn as co-head. However, most fans seemingly used the opportunity to troll the company and claimed that the studio’s track record simply does not warrant such a claim.

Fans gave their two cents on Twitter. (Image via Discussing Film, WB)

Please note, that all the above reactions have been taken from a tweet by Discussing Film. Regardless, the overall superhero saga will see its next chapter in the form of MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine. On the other hand, DCEU fans will be waiting for the release of Superman: Legacy, which is slated for July 2024.