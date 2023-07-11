"This man is a menace": Usher sparks hilarious reactions by serenading Saweetie days after Keke Palmer 

Usher seems to be back at it again, just days after serenading Keke Palmer and causing a stir between her and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. This time, the singer serenaded Saweetie with There Goes My Baby. Saweetie also sang bits and pieces of the song.

The whole act, caught on video, went viral after it was uploaded on July 8, 2023, and was viewed by almost 48 million people in just one day. In the video, captured during Usher's concert in LA, Saweetie can be seen grooving as he sings for her. Rapper YG, who is currently dating Saweetie, was also present in the crowd.

Wave Check🌊 @thewavecheckk Usher sings to Saweetie in Las Vegas Usher sings to Saweetie in Las Vegas 🎤 https://t.co/y1bjevLouO

The entire scene was reminiscent of the Keke Palmer fiasco, which happened last week, when Usher serenaded Palmer during an event, following which a massive fight broke out between Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius.

RNB RADAR @RNB_RADAR Usher serenades Keke Palmer Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ https://t.co/xbMFlXu7FF

Dressed in black, Keke can be seen dancing with the singer and hugging him as he sings the song. An infuriated Jackson then publicly shamed Palmer, who is also the mother of his child. Calling out her outfit, he claimed that she purposely wore it to showcase her “b*oty cheeks.”

Now, social media users are reacting to the viral video of Saweetie. One even deemed Usher "a menace" for serenading another artist so soon after the Palmer incident.

Social media users reacted to the singer singing to Saweetie, days after the Keke Palmer fiasco. (Image via Twitter)

Internet explodes with reactions to Usher serenading Saweetie in front of YG

Days after the Keke Palmer fiasco, the video of Usher singing to Saweetie has now prompted netizens to flood social media with their reactions. Many pointed out how YG was present during the concert and yet did not seem to react to the act.

The comments section on @thewavecheckk’s video of the incident drew numerous tweets from social media users:

Social media users reacted to the singer singing to Saweetie, days after the Keke Palmer fiasco. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, neither the Love in This Club singer nor Saweetie has responded to the viral video. However, it continues to take the internet by storm, as social media users are going gaga over the act, where the singer can be seen serenading rapper Saweetie.

