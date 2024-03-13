What did Christopher Motry do? Michigan man arrested after trash bag with woman's body found near Flint river

Christopher Motry, a resident of Michigan, has been arrested in connection with a disturbing incident where a woman's body was discovered in a trash bag along the Flint River.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Christina Elizabeth Barber, was believed to have been killed at the Flint Motel on N. Dort Highway in late February. The investigation unfolded when Genesee Township police responded to a call at the motel on March 3, finding a blood-soaked scene inside room 18, including a comforter, mattress, walls, sheets, and the bathroom.

Motry is currently held without bond, facing charges related to the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Christina. The details surrounding the crime are harrowing, with blood evidence scattered throughout the motel room, raising concerns about the nature of the incident. The motive behind the crime and the circumstances leading to Barber's death are part of the ongoing investigation

Michigan man arrested as woman's body found in trash bag near Flint River

Police investigation into the discovery of Christina Elizabeth Barber's body at a Flint Motel reveals concerning details about her troubled relationship with 34-year-old Christopher Astin Motry. Barber's co-workers raised the alarm when she failed to attend work for an entire week, coupled with unresponsive communication. Their concerns deepened as they disclosed Motry's history of threats against her life, shedding light on the complexity of their relationship.

Christopher Motry and Christina Barber, former co-workers at Burger King in Michigan, had a tumultuous history marked by Motry's job termination due to violent behavior. Despite Motry's marital status, he was engaged in an extramarital affair with Barber, which took a darker turn when she sought to end the relationship.

The discovery occurred on March 4 when an individual searching for a fishing spot along the Flint River stumbled upon a trash bag with visible human toes. This finding led to a 911 call and subsequent investigations that resulted in Motry's arrest in connection with the murder of Christina Elizabeth Barber.

Investigative efforts in the Christina Elizabeth Barber murder case have uncovered footage from the Flint Motel in Michigan. Surveillance recordings depict Barber and 34-year-old Christopher Astin Motry arriving at room 18 in a pickup truck around 1:20 a.m. on February 28.

A macabre turn of events unfolded at 8 p.m. on February 29, as Motry emerged from the room with what appears to be a body concealed in a plastic bag. Barber was never captured on video again.

Officials assert their belief that Motry killed Barber within the motel room, later disposing of her body near the Flint River in Michigan. Barber was a mother of seven. A daughter expressed her grief on Facebook, stating, "I miss you dearly, and I will for the rest of my life. I love you, momma, with all my heart."

Motry now faces severe charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and domestic violence. As the legal proceedings unfold, Motry is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 21st.

If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, they can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or via text at "START" to 88788.