"What is being cooked here?": Speculations run rampant as Major Lazer comments on HYBE's latest Instagram reel of BTS' Taehyung

On March 3, 2024, Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, was featured in a clip that BigHit Music posted to their official Instagram. The video showcased the For Us singer-songwriter in several behind-the-scenes shots as the words "NOT IN USE" were momentarily shown.

Esquire Korea (@esquire.korea) also posted the video on their Instagram story, which fueled even more excitement among netizens. To fans' surprise, BigHit Music's post garnered a fire emoji from Hollywood phenomenon Major Lazer. This fueled rumors among fans about the possibility of the artist collaborating with Taehyung on a project.

The Hollywood Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio has previously collaborated with Jungkook of BTS for the track Closer To You for the BTS maknae's debut record GOLDEN.

"What is happening?": DJ-trio Major Lazer's comment under Taehyung's post sparks discussion online

The members of Major Lazer, a Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ combo, are Walshy Fire (real name Ariel Ayala), Jillionaire (actual name Christopher Leacock), and record producer Diplo (born Thomas Wesley Pentz). The iconic group was created in 2008 by Diplo and Switch in Kingston, Jamaica. However, Switch quit after three years in 2011, to focus on solo projects.

In June 2019, Jillionaire quit the band, and Eric Alberto-Lopez, known professionally as Ape Drums, joined the group instead. Ape Drums is a Mexican-American DJ and record producer known for the track The Way We Do This (feat. Major Lazer & Busy Signal).

After collaborating with Jungkook in GOLDEN, Major Lazer's comment on Taehyung's post sparked speculation among fans. Fans conjectured if the two artists had worked together on a song that may be featured in the video BigHit Music released earlier on March 3 at 12 am KST.

Simultaneously, several fans wondered if the footage was a hint for an upcoming vlog, documentary, or music video, as there is no additional context provided in the post. Many BTS ARMYs made the connection between parts of the recordings and the pictures the Layover singer-songwriter shared on his trip to London in late 2023.

South Korean singer, actor, and BTS member Kim Taehyung has been releasing a steady stream of content despite serving in the military since December 11, 2023. The artist had previously filmed several projects to be released during the two years he would be missing in action from the entertainment scene.

In 2023, the singer-actor was seen traveling the world for brand endorsements, and fashion shows, or filming a variety series with other South Korean actors. Following his voyage and escapades in 2023, fans conjectured that he must have produced a documentary or another vlog. Taehyung had previously released a vlog on October 31, 2023, titled [V VLOG] V-log in Tokyo and [BTS VLOG] V l DRIVE VLOG on July 9, 2022.

The singer-actor offered his followers an "assignment" to make and post personal vlogs before he enlisted in the military, so he could watch them when he got back. This further sparked fan speculation on whether Taehyung would follow in the footsteps of his bandmate J-Hope and make a documentary film with new songs, or whether it would simply be another vlog documenting his experiences.