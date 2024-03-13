What did David Vetare do? Road rage incident explored as third Norwalk officer arrested in a month

Norwalk officer David Vetare has been taken into custody in connection to a road rage incident that took place on March 9, 2024. Vetare currently faces several charges including reckless endangerment. NBC Connecticut reported that authorities have not yet revealed much information about the incident, as of now.

It has come to light that Vetare's arrest is the third case where a Norwalk officer got apprehended. All three officers have allegedly been taken into, custody over separate cases. Apart from Vetare, the other two arrested police officers have been identified as Officer Hector Delgado and Sgt. Shannon Sherry.

Norwalk Police Department witnesses arrests of its three officers within a month. Recently, a 54-year-old officer was taken into custody in connection to a road rage incident. The officer David Vetare allegedly threw objects at a vehicle and tried to drive it off the highway on Saturday, March 9.

Connecticut State Police reported that troopers responded to the scene near Route 25 South near Exit 6 in Trumbull. The Hartford Courant reported some information regarding the recent road rage incident. Authorities are currently looking into the case. The complainant allegedly said that her car was struck by an object on Route 15 North between Exits 44 and 49.

The perpetrator was allegedly driving a tan GMC Yukon when the incident happened. State Police then identified the vehicle and the suspected driver as Vetare. Upon investigation, Vetare allegedly admitted to having been involved in the incident that occurred that day.

He has further been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with the intention to harass or intimidate, and second-degree breach of peace. The suspect's court appearance is scheduled for Bridgeport Superior Court on March 20.

As mentioned before, the Saturday arrest was the third one for the Norwalk Police Department officers. On February 7, 2024, a family violence incident was reported. Bridgeport Police Department then arrested Officer Hector Delgado and charged him with third-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.

The next arrest occurred on February 16, when 48-year-old Sgt. Shannon Sherry surrendered to state police, in connection to a rollover crash that took place on Interstate 84 in Southington back in April 2023. Authorities charged Sherry with failure to drive in the proper lane and misconduct of a motor vehicle.

While the internal affairs investigation began, both Sherry and Delgado were placed on administrative leave, as reported by The Hartford Courant. Norwalk Chief of Police James Walsh issued a statement, according to which,

"The recent arrest of three of our officers has understandably raised concerns and shaken the trust that we have worked tirelessly to build within our community..."

He further stated:

"While recent events may cause uncertainty, I want to emphasize that these actions do not define our department as a whole. We are committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of integrity."

The statement confirmed that authorities are investigating the cases and the arrests as well.