What did Philippine Rep. Joey Salceda say about Singapore? Congressman calls out country’s alleged deal with Taylor Swift

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Filipino statesman and representative Joey Salceda asked Phillippine's Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to contact the Singaporean Embassy in Manila regarding an alleged exclusive deal for Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert.

Joey Salceda asked the DFA to formally protest her team's alleged arrangement with Singapore, as per The Diplomat. He said,

"Some $3 million in grants were allegedly given by the Singapore government to AEG to host the concert in Singapore. The catch was that they do not host it elsewhere in the region. If true, [this] isn’t what good neighbors do."

The allegations arose after Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reportedly communicated with Anschutz Entertainment Group in February. As per Business Insider, the Singapore government offered Taylor’s team up to $3 million for each concert she will hold in the country, with the one alleged condition that she would not tour other Southeast Asian countries.

Taylor Swift arrived in Singapore on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000 seats. The concerts will be held from March 2 to 9. The shows are the only stop the pop superstar's Eras Tour will make in Southeast Asia.

Fans from other Southeast Asian countries are flying to Singapore from across the region to catch a glimpse of the 34-year-old musician, as per GMA News. Joey, a lawmaker and the current Representative of Albay's 2nd District in the Philippine House of Representatives, commented on the alleged deal that Singapore made with Swift's tour camp.

Joey Salceda has demanded clarification on rumors that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) offered grants to Anschutz Entertainment Group, as per The New York Post. He told the Philippine DFA on Wednesday,

"I don’t think we should just let things like this pass. We should still officially register our opposition. It also runs contrary to the principle of consensus-based relations and solidarity on which the ASEAN was founded."

Joey Salceda asked whether the deal was within the spirit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed at a business forum in Bangkok on February 16 that AEG had disclosed the Taylor Swift deal to him. The politician said the Singaporean government offered $2 million to $3 million per show on the leeway that Singapore be the only country for Swift’s tour in the region, as per The Guardian. He added,

"AEG didn’t tell me the exact figure but they said the Singapore government offers subsidies of between $2m and $3m. But the Singaporean government is clever. They told [organizers] not to hold any other shows in [Southeast] Asia. If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand. Concerts can generate added value for the economy."

The alleged exclusivity deal with Singapore has not been officially confirmed. However, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been impactful for a lot of businesses. According to Inc.com, one estimate suggests that the 151-show Eras tour delivered a $4.6 billion boost to the U.S. economy last year.