When was Samantha Murphy last seen? Son of former AFL player charged with murder of missing Ballarat mother 

An Australian man was charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy, who was last spotted leaving her home a month ago. Murphy was last seen leaving her house for a run on Sunday, February 4, in Ballarat, Victoria. The police have still not found the 51-year-old.

The police arrested a 22-year-old man from his house in Ballarat on Wednesday, March 6, on charges of murder. The suspect's identity is to be kept hidden as per the court's temporary gag order. As per the police, the accused attacked Samantha Murphy on the day of her disappearance in a bushland area. She was known to exercise in that area, per the police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told the BBC that the suspect has not revealed the location of Ms. Murphy's body. They do not believe that Ms. Murphy previously knew the suspect.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of missing Samantha Murphy

Samantha Murphy was last spotted on February 4 on security cameras. Ms. Murphy was reportedly going on a run and wore black leggings and a maroon top. She was reportedly carrying her phone, an Apple watch, and headphones, none of which have been located yet.

Detectives arrested a 22-year-old man on alleged murder charges on Wednesday, March 6. A Victorian court has issued a gag order to keep the suspect's identity hidden in case he self-harms, reports News.com.

The Herald Sun has revealed that the accused is the son of an ex-Geelong and Richmond AFL player. The man's name and photo were already circulated before the gag order was issued.

The Ballarat Magistrates’ Court issued a temporary gag order until Friday, March 8. A full suspension order is to be held on that date. David Tamanika, the accused's defense lawyer, said that the man had no "mental health or drug issues" and was in custody for the first time.

No family members or loved ones of the accused were present in court during the hearing. As per News.com, the suspect was interviewed for hours, and multiple search warrants were issued. His lawyer said that he may have "significant mental health challenges."

"He may have significant mental health challenges, which then arise from now being charged with murder in what everybody understands is a very highly publicised case."

The police allege that Samantha Murphy was murdered at Mount Clear, around 10 km from Ballarat. They claim it was not a hit-and-run accident. Chief Commissioner Shane Patton alleged that Ms. Murphy died due to a "deliberate attack." However, the police did not reveal what led them to arrest the suspect.

The location of Samantha Murphy's body remains unknown

As of today, the police have not been able to trace the location of Ms. Murphy's body. As per the detectives, the suspect has not revealed the location of the victim's body. They allege that the body was moved from the Mount Clear area.

Since the suspect's arrest, the police have issued multiple search warrants for several spots near the man's home, reports ABC. The Chief Commissioner said:

"This investigation is far from over. We're going to be continuing to gather further evidence, taking further statements and investigations will continue at a very heavy pace."

Commissioner Patton charged the suspect and mentioned that Ms. Murphy's murder was seen as an "intentional act." He said that the police are continuing to look for "evidence in relation to the murder."

As per early reports, Samantha Murphy's phone lost connection at the Buninyong tower, south of the Woowookarung Regional Park, at around 5 p.m. the day she went missing. The police allege that she reached the Mount Clear area an hour after she left home on February 4.

The police said last month that everyone "in relation" to Samantha Murphy is a "person of interest" to them. Ms. Murphy's husband, Mike Murphy, was not on the police's suspect list.