Who was Glenn Stuart? GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 as beloved B Street Band Member dies of cancer

On Wednesday, Glenn Stuart, the frontman of the B Street Band passed away from lung cancer. The news was first shared by the band’s official website:

“It is with tremendous shock and sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved lead singer and guitarist Glenn Stuart on February 28, 2024… Our hearts are so heavy during this difficult time,” the message read.

The statement also shared “deepest sympathies” with the late musician’s family, friends, and fans.

In the aftermath of Glenn Stuart’s tragic demise, a GoFundMe page was set up in his name to help his family with rent, food, and other monthly expenses, alongside medical and funeral costs.

Glenn Stuart’s GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000

The B Street Band is a Bruce Springsteen tribute band founded in 1980. Glenn Stuart was the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band and shared a close relationship with Springsteen, as per the 107.1 The Boss.

During his June 2022 interview with the website, Stuart mentioned that he was a native of Marlboro, New Jersey, and got introduced to Springsteen’s music when the legendary Born to Run was released.

He joined B Street Band in the early 1990s and since then had performed in numerous shows including L.E.A.D. Festival in Mercer County Park, Jenkinson’s at Point Pleasant, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City among others.

Glenn Stuart also collaborated with the likes of “Miami Steve” Van Zandt, Mighty Max Weinberg, Big Man Clarence Clemons, Garry W. Tallent, and Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez among others. The tribute song Highways and Rivers (Springsteen and Me) was his brainchild and was inspired by the 2013 fan-themed movie, Springsteen and I.

On the personal front, Stuart was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and since then put up a fight to pull through. During his crisis, he even released the album American Dreamscapes, which revolved around the time his diagnosis occurred during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, he told 107.1 The Boss:

“It was a pretty depressing time, to say the least, and I decided to start writing music. I wanted to write some songs for my kids, my wife, and my family. As an offshoot of that, I continued to keep writing…”

Now, in the wake of his death, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his “best friend” from Marlboro High School Steve Trevelis to support Glenn’s family through this tragedy. The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and has so far raised nearly $45,000 from 537 donors.

Titled, “Glenn Stuart of the B Street Band needs your help,” the GoFundMe is aimed at helping the late singer’s family with medical and living expenses. The fundraiser described Glenn as “a warm, caring, funny, and sarcastic guy” and urged people to help out.

“As friends, you want to do whatever you can to help but feel powerless. Here's where we can take back some power. A GoFundMe, which was originally set up for Glenn to focus all his energy on getting better and back on the stage, has now become a help to his family,” it stated.

Stuart is survived by his wife Grace, his daughter Annie, and his son Sean.