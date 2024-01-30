Who was Vivek Saini? Homeless man Julian Faulkner arrested after being recorded attacking an Indian student brutally in Lithonia store

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student living in the US, was brutally beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man, Julian Faulkner, 53, at the Chevron gas station at 3316 Snapfinger Road in Lithonia.

According to WSBTV, the incident occurred on January 16 when a store clerk, later identified as Vivek Saini, was fatally attacked by a man, identified as Julian Faulkner. The suspect was later charged with felony murder. Police were reportedly provided surveillance video that captured the attack by another store employee who was visibly shaken after the incident. The terrified employee was reportedly hiding at the back of the store during the attack.

At the time, the media outlet did not reveal pertinent details about the case, including the potential motive. However, the terrible incident has recently gained steam after the surveillance video of the attack began making rounds on social media.

Vivek Saini had helped the suspect Julian Faulkner in the past

According to an Indian News Website, Hindustan Times, Vivek Saini, who was pursuing a degree in MBA at Alabama University, immigrated to the US two years ago in search of better opportunities to support his family living in Haryana. Saini was reportedly working part-time at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road in Lithonia when the fatal incident unfolded.

Trigger Warning: The following video depicts scenes that are graphic and violent. Viewer discretion is advised

Netizens alleged Vivek Saini had been helping the suspect, identified as homeless man Julian Faulkner in the days leading up to the attack. The claim has triggered widespread outrage at the gratuitous violence. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta condemned the attack and stated that the victim’s remains were sent back to India.

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of (Indian) National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.”

Multiple people who shared the video of the attack alleged Saini provided the homeless man with food and shelter and even gave him a warm jacket to beat the cold before he was beaten to death 50 times with a hammer. Faulkner was also offered shelter at the store by other employees in the days leading up to the attack.

Why did Julian Faulkner attack Vivek Saini?

According to multiple reports, on January 16, Vivek Saini reportedly asked Julian Faulkner to leave the store after he felt threatened by his behavior and warned him to call the police. Saini reportedly refused the homeless man free food as he had to close up shop.

Enraged by this, Faulkner reportedly began beating Saini with a hammer until he was dead. WSBTV reported responding officers found Julian Faulkner standing over a store clerk and holding a hammer in his hand when they arrived at the scene just after midnight.

Pictured Julian Faulkner (Image via Facebook)

Police reportedly told Faulkner to put the hammer down before taking him into custody. Police also found two knives and another hammer on him during the arrest.

In a similar incident, Neel Acharya, an Indian student studying at Purdue University, was reportedly found dead on campus on Sunday, January 28. Acharya a double major in computer science and data science in the John Martinson Honors College, was reported missing hours before he was found dead on the college campus. Authorities are investigating the case.